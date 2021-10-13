ICMS is the villain of rising fuel prices, says Arthur Lira

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) “is the villain of history” of the increase in fuel prices in an interview with CNN Radio this Wednesday (13).

According to him, the problem is not the tax alone, but the way it is calculated on prices. “We have been discussing this in depth since the president of Petrobras was invited to the plenary. We never said that the ICMS ‘starta’ the price. (The calculation) is what makes him ‘start’ the increases, he is the villain of the story”, he says.

The ICMS charge varies according to the price of the good or service. In this way, there is a recalculation whenever prices change.

The president of the Chamber’s proposal is for the tax to be calculated based on the price of fuel in the last two years. Today, this calculation is made in relation to the variation of the last 15 days.

Along these lines, charging “makes states earn a lot of revenue every month”, he says. “We do not propose that states lose revenue, but, at this time of crisis, price containment, with increases that impact thousands of people, they may stop earning more.”

“States will not lose, but, yes, they will stop growing the collection, there is no state with collection problems, to the detriment of the population that has to pay the increase”, he added. For Lira, the states “will not lose in the medium or long term”, since the proposal is an average of the last two years.

“We are in 2021 and it’s an average of 2019 and 2020, which gives an average of R$4.34 in gasoline. On top of that, the percentage of ICMS that the governor chooses will be applied.”

PEC of Precatório

Arthur Lira said he believes that the PEC that reformulates the payment of court orders should be voted on next week and predicts “a quiet victory.”

“There is a need to organize the Budget of Brazil, there cannot be no space for the creation of the [programa que substituirá o Bolsa Família] Income Brazil, it is necessary to have budget predictability”, he said.

Impeachment

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) informed the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that it is against the requirement of a deadline for the president of the Chamber of Deputies to analyze impeachment requests against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

On the subject, Lira stated that “there is no constitutional provision that requires analysis of the request” and that impeachment cannot be treated as ‘anything’, “all presidents, successfully or not, have been requested.”

“I am calm and convinced that there is no political and legal condition for the impeachment process [contra Bolsonaro]”, he stated.

Arthur Lira assessed that the moment of crisis does not allow any kind of impeachment analysis:

“There is no condition to destabilize a Brazil suffering in the post-pandemic, the world is in trouble, everyone is suffering from the rebound of the pandemic, […] it is up to the presidency of the Chamber, as a constitutional instance, to know how to dose”.