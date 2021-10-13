‘If Crespo stays at São Paulo, Benítez won’t follow’

“Benitez doesn’t fit Crespo’s scheme,” said businessman Adrián Castellano

In an interview with Jorge Nicola’s Blog, on the portal Yahoo!, the midfielder Martin Benitez, of São Paulo, stated that the midfielder should not continue at Morumbi in 2022 if coach Hernán Crespo remains in charge.

The agent revealed that there are already three Brazilian clubs “very interested” in the guard, who is loaned to Tricolor by the independent, from Argentina, until the end of the current season.

“If Crespo continues in São Paulo, Benítez will definitely not follow,” Castellano said.

“We already have three teams in Brazil very interested in Benítez. His priority has always been São Paulo, because of the club, the president (Júlio Casares), (director Carlos) Belmonte and Rui Costa (soccer executive). it is clear that Benítez does not fit into Crespo’s scheme,” he continued.

“Benítez respects Crespo, their options… But they’ll look for a place where they can play. He now weighs four kilos less than in Vasco’s time. Benítez doesn’t just play by coach’s choice,” he argued.

Benítez during a game between São Paulo and Santos, for the Brasileirão Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net

The manager also complained about the way the shirt 8 is cast by Crespo when he is on the field.

“The coach demands the behavior of a 5 shirt from him, when in fact he is a 10. I repeat: we respect Crespo and his way of working, but with him, Benítez won’t stay,” he concluded.

Borrowed until the end of the year, Benítez will hardly be bought by São Paulo, as the team is going through an unprecedented financial crisis.

However, the tricolor board is currently seeking an extension of the loan with Independiente.





In the current season, the guard has 31 games for the Morumbi team, with 3 goals and 5 assists.