“I’ll have to undergo surgery”

The singer Simone, from the duo with Simaria, has been talking quite frankly about her body after the birth of her daughter Zaya, currently seven months old. During the pregnancy of her second daughter, the singer gained 24 kilos.

And now, she’s making some dietary changes to get back to her pre-pregnancy weight. And the singer has now revealed that despite having already lost a good part of the extra pounds of pregnancy, she believes she will need to undergo surgery on her belly.

Simone he said that his belly is getting flabby and that is why he believes he will need the procedure. “Guys, I gained weight during Zaya’s pregnancy, do you know how many pounds? 24 pounds! Is it good for you? What do I mean by that? Saying that I still have a few pounds to lose, but those pounds that I eliminated left me sagging. I, who didn’t want to undergo surgery again, will have to do it again. But not now, avoid me. My stomach was flaccid, I’ll have to organize it”, said the singer.

The colleague then explained that she does not know when she will have this procedure. “But I don’t know the date, I don’t know the day, I don’t know when, this year I don’t do it, I’m out, it’ll be like that and something else, I just do it on the day God says: ‘you can do it!’. I still pray beforehand to see if God frees me to do the things I have to do, if I don’t, I’m not even crazy. Yes migla and miglo, everything you’re going to do, you ask for God’s direction, what to do, what not to do… this is my way, I prefer to do it like this, and that’s it… for now we’re left with flaccidity… but it’s nothing that I look in the mirror and be like: ‘my god what a terrible thing’. Tá de buena…I would be happy if I didn’t want to do it too, but I think that when I lose the rest that you have to lose, I think it will be a little easier, you know? So it’s better…if the gym doesn’t solve it…we ask God for guidance and undergo surgery,” she said. Simone then showed off her postpartum belly in a swimsuit photo.

