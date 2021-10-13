IMF reinforces inflation risks, but slightly lowers global growth projection | Economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) made a timid downward revision of its projection of global economic growth in its new “World Economic Outlook” report, released on Tuesday (12).

The expectation is for an advance of 5.9% in global GDP against 6% expected last July. For 2022 there was no change and the fund continues to expect an increase of 4.9% in the year.

Brazil also suffered slight reductions. For 2021, the IMF forecasts a 5.2% growth in Brazilian GDP. In 2022, the projected increase is 1.5%.

Compared to the July report, Brazil’s GDP forecast for this year was reduced by 0.1 percentage point. Next year’s result was reduced by 0.4 percentage point.

Brazil contradicts the readjustment made in the region to which it belongs, in Latin America and the Caribbean. The group of countries had an upward adjustment of 0.5 percentage point, reaching projected growth of 6.3% in 2021.

The high this year caused a reduction of 0.2 percentage point for 2022, totaling 3% growth next year for Latinos. The region, however, suffered more than Brazil during the pandemic, with a drop of 7% in 2020 against 4.1%.

In this edition, the biggest reduction was for the Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam group. There was a reduction of 1.4 percentage points for 2021, with an expected growth of only 2.9%.

Of the large economies, attention is drawn to the review by the United States, which had the growth decreased by 1 percentage point, to a high of 6% in 2021.

As global inflation was given special attention in the report, the fund made a series of revisions and assessed the monetary policy of the analyzed countries.

In the case of Brazil, there was a jump in inflationary projections. The IMF expects a 7.9% increase in the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2021 and 4% in 2022. In April, the forecast was 4.5% this year and 3.5% next.

The fund’s expectation is still lower than expected by market agents who respond weekly to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin. This Monday (11), the financial market again raised estimates for official inflation in 2021 and 2022.

This year, the market expects an increase of 8.59% for the IPCA. For 2022, 4.17%.

Despite being more “optimistic”, the IMF recognizes that the BC’s actions will be decisive in bringing inflation back to the target next year.

“Considered a stress test of a new inflation targeting framework, the experience has shown (1) the need for greater monetary policy action to counteract unanchored expectations and establish credibility, and (2) how clear and state-contingent guidance could complement the initial response,” say IMF economists.

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) has been making standardized adjustments to the basic interest rate and signaled a new rise at the same level at its next meeting, on October 27th. For BC directors, this trend is right for inflation to return to targets after 2021.

The IMF is concerned about the weakening of the global economic recovery, which continues to be hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the factors indicated is the expansion of contagion by the delta variant, which, in addition to generating impacts on health systems, brought restrictions to important poles of the global production and distribution chain.

The renewal of the effects of Covid-19 fueled global inflation and the increase in risks meant that monetary policies had a more limited effect in containing the rise in prices.

“Monetary policy will need to walk the fine line between fighting inflation and financial risks, and supporting economic recovery,” says the text signed by Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the IMF.

Thus, despite a modest change in the average economic projection in this report, the IMF points out that there are drastic downward revisions in some developing and lower-income countries.

According to the fund, the group of advanced economies is expected to recover the pre-pandemic level in 2022 and exceed it by 0.9% in 2024. But emerging and developing markets (excluding China) are expected to remain 5.5% below production pre-pandemic in 2 years.

“These economic divergences are a consequence of large disparities in access to vaccines and in economic support policies,” says the report.

The IMF points out that vaccination in poorer countries is still in its infancy and prevents a full recovery. While 96% of the population in poor countries remains unvaccinated, in richer countries around 60% of the population is fully immunized.

In addition, fragile economies are disadvantaged for not having fiscal space for measures to stimulate the economy, such as income distribution plans and granting credit to small and medium-sized companies.

2 of 2 Gita Gopinath, IMF Chief Economist — Photo: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido Gita Gopinath, IMF Chief Economist — Photo: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Breaking global chains

The IMF brings in its report a special concern with what is called the “breaking of global chains”. It is an interruption in the production or distribution of industrial inputs, creating a supply crisis in the market and, consequently, further boosting inflation.

A classic example is what happened this year with the production of chips and semiconductors, which caused problems in the production of automobiles and electronics.

The causes are varied, from the interruption of factories due to rebounds of the pandemic to climate issues that affect the harvest of important inputs, such as commodities.

An alliance between the supply crisis and the resumption of demand for the advance of vaccination, for example, could raise the inflation prospects very quickly, the IMF report emphasizes.

“Food prices have mostly increased in low-income countries, where food insecurity is most acute, increasing the burden of the poorest and increasing the risk of social unrest,” says Gopinath.

The IMF also gives special space to the climate issue in this edition of the report, asking for “greater commitment” from nations to contain the perverse effects of changes in the environment.

Among initial measures, the fund calls for a single remuneration strategy for the global market for carbon credits, green public investment and research incentives that can “advance the energy transition in an equitable manner”.

“Just as important, advanced countries need to deliver on their previous pledges to mobilize $100 billion of climate finance annually to developing nations,” says Gopinath.

“The pandemic and climate change threaten to exacerbate economic divergences between world economies,” he continues.

In the report, Gopinath also calls for an expansion of multilateral efforts to ensure “adequate international liquidity” for constrained economies and help reduce indebtedness.

The economist suggests that developed economies allocate their share of the US$ 650 billion of IMF transfers to the Fund for Poverty Reduction and Growth and to the establishment of a Resilience and Sustainability Fund, which would provide long-term financing to support the investment of the countries. countries in sustainable growth.

“If Covid-19 has a sustained impact over the medium term, it could reduce global GDP by $5.3 trillion over the next five years from our current projection. It doesn’t have to be that way,” says Gopinath.

“The global community must intensify efforts to ensure equitable access to the vaccine for all countries, overcome vaccine hesitation where there is adequate supply, and ensure better economic prospects for all,” it continues.