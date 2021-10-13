In an interview with a banker, Bial equates Lula with Bolsonaro: “the past”

Shown at dawn on the 12th, Pedro Bial’s interview with economist Delfim Netto and banker José Olympio Pereira had enormous repercussions among left-wing militants because of an observation by the presenter. Speaking about the polarization between Bolsonaro and Lula, “the most important election since redemocratization,” Bial said:

“I’ve heard from people on the right and left that this right/left dichotomy has to be replaced by the real dichotomy that challenges us, which is past and future. We look to next year, to the election, the Brazilian voter looks to next year, and he doesn’t see the future. The two candidacies at the front are from the past.”

In fact, the interview deserves to be watched in its entirety. It expresses quite clearly the thoughts of the two interviewees and, possibly, of a good part of the economic elite about the perspectives for 2022.

Olympio, who deserved the treatment of “doctor” from Bial, explained his position: “I’m dying to vote for an excited president. And it’s not difficult. The diagnosis of how to put Brazil on the right path is not difficult. Making a good proposal for Brazil, I’m sure, any well-intentioned candidate, who thinks of Brazil, who has a project for Brazil and not a project of power, will have all the capacity to offer.”

Asked about the position of the “market” at the moment, the president of the Credit Suisse bank explained that some of the economic agents are still aligned with the government for not liking Lula: “Today, the market is afraid of the alternative. As the situation is absolutely polarized , it’s either Fla or Flu. Because nobody wants Fla, a piece is still Flu”.

Delfim and Bial approved the analysis: “Absolutely elegant way of representing Brazil today,” said the economist. “Perfectly understandable and elegant,” added the presenter.

Bial provoked the two interviewees with the following observation: “The left says that business and the market are ungrateful to Lula.”

Delfim replied: “I don’t believe it, no. Lula had a good government. Now Dilma has destroyed the orientation that Lula had given. Lula had reasonable growth, controlled inflation, there was never any abuse, just chatter from time to time “.

Olympio said: “President Lula’s first term had great advances. He followed the economic policy of the second Fernando Henrique administration. From the second (mandate), It was a disaster. We cannot forget that we are experiencing the biggest case of corruption in the world: Petrobras was robbed. The combination of corruption and incompetence in the second Lula and Dilma administration was a disaster for the country. And we can’t lose that perspective.”

Finally, Bial quoted a sentence by the co-chairman of Natura’s board of directors, Pedro Passos, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo: “We must avoid the polarization between the unacceptable (Bolsonaro) and the undesirable (Lula)”. And he asked the opinion of his two guests, who agreed:

Delfim: “This is the thought of a large number of people, perhaps the majority in Brazil today. We have to present alternatives”.

Olympio: “When you look at their rejection, it’s huge. There’s a natural environment for the emergence of an alternative. Because everyone who rejects one or the other is looking for an alternative. I think that naturally should happen. Today it’s Fla or Flu, but I think that in August of next year it shouldn’t be”.

In the end, Bial recalled that Bolsonaro was a third way in the 2018 election.