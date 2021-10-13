In Canada, woman is nearly hit by meteorite while sleeping: ‘Scared’

A Canadian woman was startled when she was awakened by a meteorite that fell on her pillow while she was sleeping. The case took place on October 4, in Golden, a city in southeastern British Columbia, Canada. Information is from the local Victoria News website.

“I just jumped up and turned on the light. I couldn’t figure out what the hell had happened,” Ruth Hamilton said.

She says she looked around and ended up discovering a rock in her pillow, next to where her head was.

Ruth called 911 to try to find out if the stone was a debris from a building near her house, but they came to the conclusion that a meteorite had passed through her roof.

“We called the Canyon project to see if they were doing some blasting and they weren’t, but they said they saw a bright light in the sky that exploded and caused some explosions,” he said.

She continues: “I was shaking scared when it happened, I thought someone had jumped or it was a gun or something. But it was almost a relief when we realized it could only have fallen from the sky,” Ruth said.

She said her insurance company will now carry out a general inspection to see the holes in her roof and whether they are covered by her insurance plan.

