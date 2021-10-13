In ‘In the Times of the Emperor’, Teresa tries to shake Pedro and Luisa’s relationship; ‘It’s a pain to watch,’ says Leticia Sabatella

This week, in “In the Times of the Emperor”, Teresa will try, once again, to strain the relationship between her husband, Pedro, and Luisa, the governess of her daughters. This time, it will involve Dumas in the middle of the story. In an interview with Canal Extra, Leticia Sabatella, the interpreter of the Empress in the plot, spoke about the betrayals suffered by the character:

— It’s a pain to watch the empowerment of the Countess of Barral (the lover of Dom Pedro II and the governess of the couple’s daughters) inside her house! But there is a very liberating soul inside Teresa, an invisible volcano. She doesn’t accept that situation willingly, she’s in the service of something bigger.

Know more: On the air in ‘In the Emperor’s Times’, Leticia Sabatella talks about her 30 years of TV, love for Brazil and marriage: ‘I made a lot of sacrifice’

Teresa lives with her husband’s lover under the same roof Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Rede Globo/Divulgação

The actress, who sees Teresa as a woman judged by the patriarchy, dares to think about the character’s profile in a contemporary version.

“Suddenly, she would live a polyamory.” In current times, monogamy has been rethought, right? For many men, it doesn’t even exist. I don’t know if this is the best way. I think we can think about each case with common sense – says Leticia.

Read too: Paula Cohen, the auctioneer of ‘In the Emperor’s Times’, changed the routine due to the pandemic: ‘I went to live in the bush’

Classifying the woman of Dom Pedro II as a person devoid of beauty is something that moves Leticia Sabatella. The artist, unlike some historical records, sees the figure she interprets with different eyes.

— This is a pure caricature of machismo! If you analyze her features in paintings, younger or older, you will see that she was not ugly. And she didn’t see herself like that either, she let herself be photographed calmly. She had the self-esteem of a woman at ease with herself, who loved her husband and family. How has such an important female figure been treated in this way by historians? he asks.

Teresa Cristina de Sabatella won the affection of the viewers of the soap opera Foto: Reproduction from Instagram

See too: Jackson Antunes says that Duque de Caxias almost appeared toothless in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’, and remembers nudity in ‘Renascer’

In tomorrow’s chapter, the Empress will insinuate to Pedro about Dumas and Luísa. At the end of the week, Teresa will hear the moment when her husband and lover argue on behalf of the general.