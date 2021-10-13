In the risk group, people with HIV have less access to vaccines against covid – 12/10/2021

The Joint UN Program on HIV/AIDS, UNAIDS, says that people with HIV are at greater risk of suffering complications from covid-19, but have less access to vaccines.

In asserting that the distribution of immunizers remains extremely uneven, the agency reported that there are still low levels of doses available in low-income countries. These nations are home to more than half of the people living with HIV globally.

Researches

Unaids published data from the United States showing that patients infected with the coronavirus were much more likely to require hospitalization and develop severe cases.

The agency said studies conducted in England and South Africa found that the risk of death from covid-19 among people with HIV was twice that of the general population.

UNAIDS highlighted that in advanced cases of HIV or in the presence of chronic diseases, common in people living with AIDS, recovery of covid-19 is more unlikely.

Recommendations

The recommendations to avoid contagion by the coronavirus follow the same for patients with HIV, such as hand hygiene, use of masks and social distancing.

Unaids reinforces that all recommended preventive measures are taken and reminds that, as in the general population, older people with heart or lung problems are at greater risk of suffering more severe symptoms of covid.