In the US, Gil do Vigor takes video of fight with Pocah to English class: ‘Basculho’ | celebrities

Gil of VigorReproduction/Instagram

Published 10/12/2021 16:28

Rio – Living in the United States to pursue his postdoctoral studies, Gil do Vigor showed one of his outstanding moments at “BBB21” to his fellow students in the English course. Gilberto used his social networks, this Tuesday (12), to tell that, to complete an activity, the Pernambuco native took the iconic scene of his fight with Pocah during the reality show on TV Globo.

“I’m taking an English course and in class I was supposed to speak some expressions from your country, from your language, which was not known in some way, that doesn’t even make sense in your language. Then I said: ‘I didn’t come from the garbage to lose for bascule.’

The expression from Pernambuco, which means the “rest of something”, was a hit among Gil’s classmates, which was even reproduced in the classroom. “I showed the video of me and Pocah. Now she’s famous there in my English course,” joked the economist. After the end of “BBB21”, Gil and the funkeira from Rio re-recorded the scene in a video shared on social networks.