India recommends Covaxin vs Covid-19 vaccine for children 2 years and older | Vaccines

India recommended on Tuesday (12) the emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine from Bharat Biotech for the age group from 2 to 18 years, as the second most populous country in the world expands its vaccination campaign to include kids.

The country fully vaccinated about 29% of the 944 million eligible adults, according to government data, which include the application of more than 110 million doses of Covaxin, from Bharat Biotech.

The company, however, is still in the process of securing its name on a World Health Organization emergency use list, a decision expected later this month.

Without WHO approval, the two-dose vaccine is unlikely to be accepted as a valid vaccine around the world.

Several countries have worked to authorize vaccines for children. The United States has released Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 12 and older, and the US regulator’s advisory panel will meet later this month to discuss the vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Although Covid-19 is known to generally cause mild illness in children, there is a risk of rare post-disease complications.

“Children with comorbidities should be vaccinated as soon as possible now that a vaccine with immunogenicity in children and a large adult safety database is available,” said Dr. Gagandeep Kang, professor at Christian Medical College, Vellore.