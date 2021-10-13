Infinix Note 11 Pro is announced with nearly 7-inch screen

After announcing the Zero X line to the world, Infinix today (12) presented the Note 11 Pro, the first model of the Note 11 line. 64 MP main rear camera.

The model has a bright back in three color options, which are grey, blue and green, with a rectangular module in the upper left corner of the same color where the three cameras and the LED flash are located. On the front, there is a screen with a center hole for the selfie camera, with thin edges around it. It features stereo sound with DTS support, fingerprint reader built into the power button and P2 headphone port on the bottom.

(Image: Disclosure/Infinix)

The Infinix Note 11 Pro is a large phone, which has a 6.95 inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and support 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t support 5G networks, as it has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, with 8 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of internal storage space, expandable via a micro SD card. This RAM can be expanded by another 3GB, totaling 11GB, using your storage.

(Image: Disclosure/Infinix)

On cameras, it features a 64 MP main, a 12 MP optical zoom with 30x total zoom support and a 2 MP for depth of field. At the front, the cell phone is equipped with a 16 MP. Finally, its battery has 5,000 mAh capacity, with support for charging 33 watts.

Price and availability

Unfortunately, the manufacturer has yet to confirm any price details for the new smartphone, not even in which countries it will be offered.

Infinix Note 11 Pro: technical sheet

Display: IPS LCD, 6.95 inches, Full HD+, 120 Hz refresh rate

Performance: MediaTek Helio G96

RAM memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 128GB, expandable via micro-SD

Platform: Android 11, XOS 10

Rear cameras: 64MP (main), 12MP (telephoto), 2MP (depth);

Front camera: 16 MP

Sound: two speakers, 3.5mm input

Extras: 4G, fingerprint sensor on the side

Battery: 5,000 mAh, 33W charging

Source: Infinix