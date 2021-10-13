Inflation in the US and 4 more themes that can affect the Stock Exchange today – 10/13/2021

Check out at Café com Mercado, from UOL, five subjects that should move the Stock Exchange this Wednesday (13).
1) Inflation in the US – This Wednesday (13) the CPI, the official US inflation, will be released.
The advance of inflation has been worrying investors. As prices advance, the Fed, the US central bank, needs to raise interest rates. The measure forces the country to reduce incentives to the economy. Without them, the worry is that the US will not have the strength to continue growing.
The change directly affects the decision of US investors who own part of the investments here as well.
This could cause a movement of withdrawal of foreign capital from the country, boosting the rise of the dollar and pressing the fall of shares of Brazilian companies.
2) Interest in the US – Also on the US agenda, this Wednesday (13th) the minutes of the last meeting of the Fomc, the US Central Bank body responsible for the interest rate decision, will be published.
Investors fear that the country’s interest rate will rise again sooner than expected — which will impact investment decisions around the world.
The minutes bring precisely the perspective of the members of the Fomc on the subject, and this may move the market today.
3) US debt ceiling – Last Thursday (7), the US Senate approved a bill that allows a temporary increase in the country’s debt ceiling, to US$ 480 billion.
Before proceeding to the sanction of US President Joe Biden, the bill must be approved in the House of Representatives, whose vote was scheduled for Tuesday (12).
Approval is essential for the country to be able to fulfill its obligations and avoid defaulting on its debts, which could create chaos in the financial market and affect the country’s good credit rating with credit rating agencies.
Until the closing of this text, the vote had not yet taken place.
4) Employment in the US – The report showing the number of job openings opened in the last month in the US was released on Tuesday (12), while the stock market here was closed.
It serves as a thermometer of US economic activity and can reflect investors’ decision-making today and move the market.
5) ICMS – The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), informed last week that the House should vote on the proposal that changes the ICMS charge this Wednesday (13th).
The purpose of the proposal is to contain the advance of fuel prices. According to Lira, the measure could reduce the value of gasoline by 8% and the value of diesel oil by 3.7%.
In addition to affecting companies in the sector, such as Petrobras (PETR4), the subject may move the market, as it should bring relief to the country’s inflation, which has already reached 10.25% in the last 12 months, according to the IBGE (Institute Brazilian Geography and Statistics).
The Café com Mercado program is presented by the founder and president of Atom SA, Carol Paiffer.
