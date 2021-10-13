Inflation in the US and 4 more themes that can affect the Stock Exchange today – 10/13/2021

Check out at Café com Mercado, from UOL, five subjects that should move the Stock Exchange this Wednesday (13).

1) Inflation in the US – This Wednesday (13) the CPI, the official US inflation, will be released.

The advance of inflation has been worrying investors. As prices advance, the Fed, the US central bank, needs to raise interest rates. The measure forces the country to reduce incentives to the economy. Without them, the worry is that the US will not have the strength to continue growing.

The change directly affects the decision of US investors who own part of the investments here as well.

This could cause a movement of withdrawal of foreign capital from the country, boosting the rise of the dollar and pressing the fall of shares of Brazilian companies.