Inflation punishes household budgets and compromises economic growth

The sharp increase in prices has caused enormous damage to the domestic budget of most Brazilian families throughout this year and, in addition, has helped to compromise economic growth in 2022. The Central Bank (BC) has been raising interest rates to new levels restrictive economic activity, which should curb the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the middle of an election year, to the despair of the Jair Bolsonaro government. Analysts warn that just raising the basic rate of the economy (Selic) will not be enough to contain inflationary pressures, which are proving more and more persistent until next year.

According to experts, in addition to proving that it is an independent government agency, the BC will need to diversify the arsenal of instruments to keep the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) below the target ceiling next year and intervene more in the exchange rate. This is because the dollar has returned to around R$ 5.50 and should not fall easily due to high political and fiscal risks, helping to keep the cost of living high and in the double digits.

The ceiling for this year’s inflation target is 5.25% and, next year, it drops to 5% — less than half of the 12-month high in September’s IPCA of 10.25%. At the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the BC raised the Selic rate by one percentage point, to 6.25% per year, and signaled the same pace of increase in the next two meetings of the year – October and December —, which will cause the interest to end the year at 8.25%.

However, with the Selic at this level, it will be difficult for the BC to converge the IPCA below 5% next year, as the median of current projections is already at 4.7% and should continue to rise, according to specialists.

“The strategy of postponing a stronger adjustment is very risky and has a high risk, which is to keep inflation high in 2022 because of inertia”, warned the chief economist of JF Trust Resource Management, Eduardo Velho, who forecasts an increase in 9.26% in this year’s IPCA. Despite predicting the Selic rate at 8.25% at the end of the year, Velho considers that, currently, the basic interest rate at 9.5% per annum could be the floor for the Selic if the BC wants to avoid a new burst of the inflation target in 2022.

According to him, the recent readjustment in gasoline announced by Petrobras only worsens the inflationary picture and “should contribute to a scenario in December with a double-digit IPCA”. According to his estimates, the BC may raise the Selic to 10% next April and, at the end of 2022, basic interest rates should end the year at 8.5%.

Experts point out that the Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI), released last week by the Central Bank, attributes that much of the inflation was due to high commodity and fuel prices, but they point out that there are many uncertainties in the economic and political scenario that contribute to prices remaining high.

“A hasty reading could indicate that it would be enough to return commodity prices for the BC not to have to worry too much and not to raise the interest rate it should. But, as has been recurrent since the beginning of the year, inflation projections have been revised upwards”, warned Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados.

“In our case, we maintain the expected IPCA this year at 8.6% and, next year, at 4.7%. But the risk that is starting to appear is that the BC will lose its ability to maintain inflation expectations anchored around the 2022 target. . Some risks are piling up.”

According to Insper professor Juliana Inhasz, the Central Bank has already realized that double-digit inflation is a reality and that just raising interest rates will not have much effect, and should intervene in the exchange rate. “When we look at the exchange rate, it is already contaminated by political risk and fiscal risk. And, as there are still many uncertainties in the external scenario due to the covid-19 pandemic, it may be that the BC, somehow, will need to think of some more direct intervention, such as releasing some of the international reserves”, he bet.

On Friday, this stock was at US$368.9 billion. “Intervention via interest is very slow and has been eroded by other effects due to uncertainties and fiscal and political risks.”

Analysts point out that the dollar will continue to appreciate in value next year, due to uncertainties regarding the elections and also because the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank of the United States) has given clear signs that it will change monetary policy, reducing liquidity in the market and, consequently, reducing the dollar supply. This helps lift the price of US currency, which has been injecting $120 billion a month since last year. “The BC will need to act and ally other policies, otherwise just raising interest rates won’t have any effect,” said Juliana Inhasz.

According to Eduardo Velho, the BC should intervene in the exchange rate if the dollar returns to levels close to R$6. “If the dollar rises faster to that level of R$5.7 or R$5, 8, it would be feasible to have a stronger Bacen intervention with a sale line auction. But the BC has no target and does not control the exchange price. The intervention would be based on a sharp rise in the dollar in a short period of time without much consistency in the trend”, he explained.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said yesterday, during an interview with TV Bloomberg, in the United States, that inflation in Brazil will rise, but that there will be growth this year and in 2022. A year before the presidential elections, the head of the team economy also said it fears the impact of political risk on financial markets.

“Yes, inflation will rise, but monetary policy is there to contain the rise in prices,” Guedes replied to a question about inflationary pressure in the country. According to the minister, half of Brazilian inflation currently comes from food and energy prices. He declared that Brazil has a “vibrant” democracy, but that there is a lot of “political noise”. He also said that there is a “group” in the country that lost the 2018 elections, but that “does not accept the result”, in a suggestion that opponents are trying to sabotage the government.

During the interview, the minister criticized projections for the Brazilian economy, said that the estimates will prove wrong and predicted that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by 5.5% this year. “Growth will not be a problem. The problem is inflation”, he declared.

In the most recent Focus Market Report, released on Monday, there was maintenance of the median forecast for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2021, at 5.04%, the same estimate of four weeks ago. The International Monetary Fund, on the other hand, has slightly reduced Brazil’s growth forecast for 2021, from the 5.3% estimate released in July to 5.2% now.

According to Guedes, Brazil will have a strong recovery, after the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, because the advance of vaccination will allow people to return to work safely. He also said that the country’s regulatory framework has changed and that, as a result, Brazil is now “open for business”.

Guedes is in the US to participate in meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the group of the 20 largest economies in the world (G20), of which Brazil is part. Earlier, the minister also gave an interview to CNN International and spoke about inflation, growth, pandemic and vaccination, offshore companies and the green growth plan for the country, which will be presented at COP26, in Scotland, next month.

About the Pandora Papers investigation, which named Guedes (and also the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto) as the owner of a company in a tax haven (offshore), the minister said that he “has done nothing wrong”. He said again that his offshore is “legal, reported to the President’s Ethics Committee, declared with the Federal Revenue and registered with the Central Bank”. “I left the company’s command weeks before assuming the ministry. And in addition, last week, the Brazilian Supreme Court filed the case,” he said.

Inflationary pressures are unlikely to go down so easily, according to analysts who warn of an even bigger problem for the government: the end of the 2022 spending cap’s extra margin, which has been shrinking month by month. By the way, this is what should bother Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who started to recognize that inflation is more worrying than the low growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“The problem is not growth, but inflation,” Guedes said yesterday in an interview with Bloomberg in the United States. The minister is in Washington to attend the annual autumn meeting in the Northern Hemisphere of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. The return of the head of the Economy portfolio is scheduled for tomorrow. He again downplayed the most pessimistic projections for the Brazilian GDP, saying that the forecasts “have been constantly wrong”.

The Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for December is expected to be above the 8.25% recorded in the 12 months through June and which corrects the constitutional amendment that limits the increase in spending on inflation. It is worth remembering the accumulated rise in the IPCA in September, which rose by 10.25%. It is the first time that the indicator registers a double-digit increase since February 2016, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Therefore, if the indicator remains high, the government will not have a slack in the spending ceiling as previously expected.

Contrary to estimates at the beginning of the year, inflation is not dropping in the second half of the year and should not be below the levels of the first half of the year, which is worrying because there are several factors that should contribute to the increase in the cost of living. Gustavo Cruz, chief strategist at RB Investimentos, recalled that, in addition to widespread dispersion, the collective bargaining agreement to be granted this month, around 9%, should help pressure inflation. And he also highlighted that the resumption of the services sector, which has also started to readjust prices, such as restaurants and airline tickets, also contributes to higher inflation in the coming months and next year.

No wonder GDP growth estimates for 2022 are in free fall while projections for inflation and the basic interest rate (Selic) continue to rise. In light of this scenario and the increase in uncertainties regarding the pandemic, the IMF, for example, started to forecast 1.5% growth in GDP in 2022, but there are even worse projections, such as that of MB Associados, which already forecasts an increase in 0.4%.

“We have seen very strong inflationary pressures, with the aggravating factor of fuel and energy being pressured. Almost everything we use on a daily basis takes these items indirectly. The year 2022 is going to be challenging. External scenario with major central banks raising interest rates in the second half”, warned the strategist at RB Investimentos. “There is still this whole problem of under-supplied industries in the world. We are going to have a 2022 with high inflation in the world and Brazil will not escape this pressure”, added Cruz. (RH)