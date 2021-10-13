Influencer Gabby Petito was strangled, police say













1 of 2 Coroner reported that Petito was strangled weeks before her body was located. Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil



The American Influencer little gabby she was strangled three to four weeks before officers located her body, Tenton County Coroner Brent Blue reported late Tuesday, 12.

So far, the police had reported that the 22-year-old girl had been the victim of a crime, but the cause of death had not been published. Petito’s fiance, Brian Laundrie continues to be wanted by the police.

According to the coroner, the body had been left “in nature”, without giving details if it was found on earth or buried. He also did not report if there were any signs of aggression.

The influencer’s remains were found on September 19 after several days of searching Grand Teton National Park.

The young woman and her boyfriend had gone on a trailer trip through the natural parks of the United States and were documenting everything through Instagram. However, Petito stopped communicating with friends and family and on September 11 was declared missing.

Laundrie, in turn, returned to his parents’ home without the girl and, since September 14, has not been seen again. He is being considered an “interested person” in the investigation, but has not been indicted for the murder. The court order was only filed against him because Petito’s credit card was used after she was missing.

The death of the young influencer caused a lot of commotion in the US and Laundrie’s parents had to be even removed from their home due to the harassment of the press and fans of Petito, who are asking for justice.