Influencer Gabby Petito was strangled to death, autopsy notes

Gabby’s remains were found in a park by the FBI after she was missing for weeks; The girl’s fiance is the main suspect and is missing

Reproduction/Instagram/gabspetito/12.10.2021 Gabby Petito was found dead at the FBI in a US park



The cause of death of the digital influencer little gabby, whose body was found by FBI in September of this year, it was released this Tuesday, 12. There were weeks of waiting and, according to the TMZ, the coroner pointed out in the autopsy report that the 19-year-old died of strangulation three or four weeks before her remains were found. For the professional, the case should be treated as a homicide. The main suspect is Gabby’s fiance, Brian Laundrie, 23 years old, who is missing. Gabby disappeared in August this year during a car trip she took with Brian through Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, United States.

In early September, the influencer’s fiance returned from this trip alone and refused to talk about the bride’s whereabouts. The case began to be investigated by the police and, since then, Brian has been on the run. The FBI commanded the operation and Gabby’s body was found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest after more than two weeks of searches. Before the influencer disappeared, police in the southern Utah city of Moab were sued by a witness who claimed to have witnessed a physical fight between the influencer and her fiance.