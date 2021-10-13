Inspired by the USA, Alcolumbre intends to conduct a meeting in Mendonça in 2023 | Last Second

Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/ Agência Brasil President of CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre

The president of the Constitution and Justice Commission, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), told allies that he intends to hold the appointment of former AGU (Attorney General of the Union), André Mendonça, to the STF (Supreme Court) until 2023, informs CNN Brazil.

Yesterday, the STF minister, Ricardo Lewandowski, said that the nomination is a problem for the Senate, and should be resolved “Internal Corporis”, that is, within the Legislative.

Mendonça’s nomination for the vacancy after Marco Aurélio Mello’s retirement completes 90 days this Wednesday (13th). Alcolumbre’s intention is to have the next winner of the presidential election nominate another candidate to the Court.

According to the CNN report, Alcolumbre was inspired by the case of Merrick Garland, nominated for a seat on the US Supreme Court in 2016 by then-President Barack Obama, but whose name was barred by Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

Garland’s nomination lasted for 293 days and expired on January 3, 2017, with the end of the 114th Congressional Legislature.

To allies, Alcolumbre would be saying, in an ironic tone, that if Bolsonaro is such a fan of the USA, that he should follow that country’s example.