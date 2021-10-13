Intel Arc GPUs will have no limitations for cryptocurrency mining

Let the games begin…

In interview with the website Gadgets 360 about the news Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs aimed at the gamer segment, the Intel Senior Vice President, Raja Koduri, and a member of Company Graphic Products Team, Roger Chandler, stated that cards will not have any hash rate limiters to curb its use in cryptocurrency mining.

Intel’s first discrete graphics cards with potential to present competition to AMD and Nvidia cards, that have dominated the market for decades, are planned to be released in early 2022, and are aiming for the middle segment, the same as Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. However, Intel is taking a stance similar to AMD’s on the mining scene.

(…) It is a product that will be on the market and people will be able to purchase. This is not a priority..

-Roger Chandler

Unlike Nvidia, which has been looking for ways to prevent the target audience for which its boards were designed to be denied proper access cryptocurrency miners running out of stocks once replacements are made, Roger Chandler stated that it is not a priority to lock the use of the cards to one market or another.



During the interview, Chandler stated that Intel Arc Alchemist not designed with software or hardware limiters. to prevent, or at least curb, your use in cryptocurrency mining setups. “As for the measures we are taking to limit them, it is a product that will be on the market and people will be able to purchase. That’s not a priority.“

That approach is not necessarily bad, since in theory the manufacturers are under no obligation to interfere in the fate of their boards after sent to resellers, but the positioning of being indifferent to the scenario can leave a bad impression, especially when dealing with a new product reaching a market that already has two established brands.



So far all that Intel Arc Alchemist has to present is internal testing data and performance promise, and a posture of indifference to a market that is not yet guaranteed can make the market itself stay also indifferent to the product that needs to deliver results. if you really want to compete with Nvidia and AMD.

Source: Tom’s HARDWARE