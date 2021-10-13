Inter lineup: Bruno Méndez has left thigh injury and is low for 10 days | International

It will not be this time that Diego Aguirre will repeat the team. The coach lost Bruno Méndez. The defender had a muscle injury in his left thigh and will be embezzled by Inter for 10 days, as reported in the club’s medical report.

+ Guerrero travels to Germany for knee treatment

Without Bruno Méndez, Gabriel Mercado appears as the favorite to partner with Víctor Cuesta in the defense. The rest of the team will have no changes compared to the one used in the 5-2 rout over Chapecoense.

Mauricio will form the three of a kind with Taison and Patrick. In attack, Yuri Alberto, who scored three goals against Santa Catarina and became Brasileirão’s top scorer with 10, tied with Gilberto and Hulk, is the great hope of another three points.

1 of 1 Bruno Méndez is Inter’s newest casualty — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Courtesy, Inter Bruno Méndez is Inter’s newest casualty — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Courtesy, Inter

On the reserve bank, the main attraction is Matheus Cadorini. The center forward returned from the break in place of Yuri and scored the fifth of Colorado. The 19-year-old has been pleased, and management plans to buy him from Audax at the end of the season.

The likely team has Daniel; Renzo Saravia, Gabriel Mercado, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Mauricio, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

Inter welcomes América-MG this Wednesday night. The match, valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão, takes place at 9:30 pm in Beira-Rio. Colorado is in seventh place with 36 points, while Coelho appears in 10th in the table, with 31.

