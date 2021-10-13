Inter x América-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

+ Check the Series A table

After the 5-2 rout over Chapecoense on Sunday, Inter tried to rock. The team is in seventh place in the table with 36 points. The Gauchos seek another victory and “dry up” Corinthians, sixth with 37, who face Fluminense to enter the G-6, which ensures a spot in the next edition of the Libertadores.

América-MG comes from eight unbeaten matches, with four wins and four draws. The results place the team in 10th place, with 31 points – a result that would give an unprecedented classification for the Copa Sudamericana. Against Inter, the team from Minas Gerais seeks to continue scoring to maintain the good moment in the Brasileirão.

Inter – coach: Diego Aguirre

The plan to repeat Aguirre’s team ended up being blocked by the medical department. Bruno Méndez became short due to muscle injury in his left thigh. Gabriel Mercado will partner Víctor Cuesta in the defense. Mauricio is still in the middle three with Taison and Patrick, with Yuri Alberto as the most advanced man.

Probable Inter: Daniel; Saravia, Gabriel Mercado, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Mauricio, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

Embezzlement: Bruno Méndez (muscle injury in the left thigh), Paolo Guerrero (discussing the departure of Inter), Edenilson (Brazilian team), Carlos Palacios (Chilean team), Rodrigo Moledo (improves physical part after surgery on the right knee) and Vinícius Mello (fracture in the left foot).

Hanging: Moisés, Rodrigo Dourado, Yuri Alberto, Heitor, Bruno Méndez and Paulo Victor.

América-MG – technician: Vagner Mancini

América will have embezzlements for the match in Porto Alegre. Mauro Zárate, injured, and Alê, suspended, are the team’s main casualties. Full-back Patric, who served a suspension against Juventude, is available for the game soon.

Probable America-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Juninho Valora; Ademir, Felipe Azevedo and Fabrício Daniel (Ribamar)

Embezzlement: Eduardo (treatment of a bone tumor), Mauro Zárate (injury), Berrío (injury), Alê (suspended) and Ramon (contract issues).

Hanging: Carlos Alberto, Bruno Nazário, Eduardo, Eduardo Bauermann, Fabricio Daniel, Patric, Ramon, Ribamar, Zé Ricardo and Zé Vitor.