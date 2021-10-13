iPhone 13 Pro has new bug discovered that occurs after battery charging

Made official a few weeks ago, the iPhone 13 Pro had a new issue discovered, this time affecting the period after battery charging. According to user reports, after unplugging the phone, the charging icon remains in the upper right corner of the screen. From the information discovered, this would be a bug of the iPhone 13 Pro, but it would not be a generalized occurrence. However, it is not just an isolated case either.

The situation even happened with the MagSafe adapter, through wireless charging. A user who suffered the glitch with Apple’s technology even questioned whether this meant an “unlimited charge”. While not initially an issue that will completely compromise the use of the iPhone 13 Pro, there’s still no Apple pronouncement on the case or how to fix it.





It is worth remembering that the release of iOS 15 in general was also marred by a number of bugs. One of them generated large-scale touch failure on the screen, both for those who own the new smartphones and older models. This would rule out the origin in the hardware, but it would be something coming from the company’s software. In addition, there have been reports of more issues with the new version of the “Apple” operating system, such as the untrue message of full storage and no notification of a device connection in the Search application window. What did you think of this new bug found on iPhone 13 Pro? Leave your opinion for us in the comments below.

