iPhone 14 Pro designed with pill-shaped notch to house front camera

Even though the new iPhone 13 line was made official a few weeks ago, information about Apple’s future cell phone family has already started circulating on the internet. This time, a new rendering introduces major changes to the look of the iPhone 14 Pro. The concept – that is, an image that does not reflect reality, but only ideas about a device – published by leaker Ben Geskin imagines the smartphone with the front camera present in a pill-shaped notch. See the following publication:

Geskin reportedly used the rumors that already exist to show the image of the new design – mainly the sensor for selfies – of the iPhone 14 Pro. However, he points out that the rendering was not based on any real or undisclosed product so far. The look of this slot would resemble the Galaxy S10 Plus, but without being in the right corner, but centralized. The position displayed in the concept would still favor the hardware for Face ID.