iPhone 14 Pro designed with pill-shaped notch to house front camera

Even though the new iPhone 13 line was made official a few weeks ago, information about Apple’s future cell phone family has already started circulating on the internet. This time, a new rendering introduces major changes to the look of the iPhone 14 Pro.
The concept – that is, an image that does not reflect reality, but only ideas about a device – published by leaker Ben Geskin imagines the smartphone with the front camera present in a pill-shaped notch. See the following publication:
Geskin reportedly used the rumors that already exist to show the image of the new design – mainly the sensor for selfies – of the iPhone 14 Pro. However, he points out that the rendering was not based on any real or undisclosed product so far.
The look of this slot would resemble the Galaxy S10 Plus, but without being in the right corner, but centralized. The position displayed in the concept would still favor the hardware for Face ID.
Importantly, he’s not sure about Apple going down that path. Some rumors report the presence of a fingerprint reader, while others indicate that the company will not give up its Face ID technology. Besides, it would be possible to apply it without problems inside the pill imagined by the leaker.
Among other speculations about the iPhone 14 Pro is the possible presence of a titanium alloy chassis, which would bring more strength to the device.
