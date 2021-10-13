Italian sailors knew of America’s existence 150 years before Columbus

Today (12) is known as Christopher Columbus Day: it was on this date that, in 1492, the Italian navigator arrived in America – and opened the way for a period of colonization of the so-called “new world” by the Europeans.

The idea is common that the explorer reached the continent by chance – when he wanted, at first, to reach India. But maybe it wasn’t quite like that. A new study indicates that Italian navigators were already aware of the existence of North America 150 years before Columbus.

The study consisted of an analysis of a document called “Cronica universalis”, written in 1345 by the Italian Galvaneus Flamma, but which was only discovered in 2013. In the document, Galvaneus mentions stories of Icelandic navigators about “Markland” (or “Marckalada”), a land in the northwest of the Atlantic that would now be Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Historians already knew that Columbus’ travels took place after the Scandinavian expeditions to Canada, in the 11th century – which contradicts the idea that Columbus was the first European to set foot here. But the new hypothesis proposed by the research is that information about America was already circulating in northern Italy even before Columbus was born.

“We are in the presence of the first reference to the American continent, albeit in an embryonic form, in the Mediterranean region”, affirms Paolo Chiesa, researcher at the University of Milan and responsible for the study.

Galvaneus was a friar who lived in Milan and was related to a family that ruled the city. He is the author of many works in Latin, mainly historical records like this one.

“Cronica universalis” was probably the friar’s last work, but it was never completed. It was an attempt to tell the story of the entire world, from its appearance (considered divine creation) to the moment of writing. Chiesa dedicated herself to transcribing, translating and analyzing the document to make her discoveries.

According to the study, the city of Genoa would have been a source of news for Galvaneus: the friar probably listened to stories from sailors in the port city on land in the far northwest for possible commercial benefits.

“These notions about the northwest probably reached Genoa via the shipping routes to the British Isles and the coasts of the North Sea.” affirms Chiesa.

“The Genoese may have brought news they heard in northern ports [da Europa] of Scottish, British, Danish and Norwegian sailors with whom they were dealing”.

These rumors reaching Italy (and possibly other parts of the European continent) would be too vague to receive adequate cartographic representations. As a result, Markland was not well known as new territory at the time.