Jack Ma, Alibaba billionaire, reappears in Hong Kong

One of the most famous Chinese entrepreneurs has been ‘missing’ since October 2020

The meeting in Hong Kong was the entrepreneur’s first appearance, according to Reuters

Since statements against the government, Ma has stayed out of the spotlight

Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who has been out of the public eye since a regulatory stranglehold on his business empire last year, is currently in Hong Kong and has met with partners in recent days, according to information from Reuters.

The Chinese billionaire has been keeping a low profile since he delivered a speech in October last year in Shanghai criticizing China’s financial regulators. This triggered a chain of events that resulted in the shelving of their Ant Group mega IPO.

Although Ma made a limited number of public appearances in China after that, while speculation swirled about his whereabouts. This was Ma’s first visit to Hong Kong since October 2020.

One of China’s most famous entrepreneurs, Ma met with several directors of his companies and took the opportunity to meet with other business partners in the region.

Ma, who lives in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, where his trading empire is based, owns at least one luxury home in the former British colony that is also home to some of his companies’ offshore business operations.

The former English teacher disappeared from public view for three months before returning to the surface in January, speaking to a group of teachers via video. This eased concerns about his unusual absence from the spotlight and sparked Alibaba’s actions.

Last ‘apparition’ took place in an agricultural greenhouse

In May, Ma made a rare visit to Alibaba’s Hangzhou campus during the annual “Ali Day” event for company employees and family members, company sources said.

On Sept. 1, photos of Ma visiting various agricultural greenhouses in Zhejiang province, home to Alibaba and its fintech affiliate Ant, spread on Chinese social media. The next day, Alibaba said it would invest 100 billion yuan ($86 billion) by 2025 in support of “common prosperity”, becoming the latest corporate giant to pledge support for President Xi’s wealth-sharing initiative. Jinping.

Alibaba and its technology rivals are aiming for broad regulatory crackdown on issues ranging from monopolistic behavior to consumer rights. The e-commerce giant was fined a record $2.75 billion ($15.2 billion) in April for monopoly violations.

Earlier this year, regulators also imposed a sweeping restructuring of Ant, whose botched initial public offering of $37 billion (BRL 205 million) in Hong Kong and Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market would have been the world’s largest. .