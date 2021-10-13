Jailson holds pressure from Bahia and guarantees a draw for Palmeiras

Palmeiras reached their fifth straight game without a win in the Brazilian Championship. In Salvador, Alviverde visited Bahia and was tied 0-0 on Tuesday night (12). The result could have been worse if it hadn’t been for goalkeeper Jailson, who held off Tricolor de Aço’s attack in the second half and secured the point conquered away from home.

The result did not help tricolores and alviverdes at all. Bahia remained in the relegation zone, now with 27 points gained and can still lose positions. Palmeiras reached 40 points, but fell to 4th position, as Red Bull Bragantino beat Atlético-GO earlier.

The best: Jailson

Weverton’s replacement at Palmeiras, goalkeeper Jailson did the trick and was largely responsible for the absence of goals in the match with at least three great saves.

The worst: Luiz Adriano

Very little participated in the match during his presence on the field. He couldn’t hold the ball in front of the midfielders’ arrival and offered little danger to the goal saved by Danilo Fernandes.

Nino Paraíba gives work to Palmeiras

Pushed by their fans, Bahia was looking for a leading role in the match from the start. The best chances created by Tricolor de Aço were on the right side, almost always with Nino Paraíba taking the ball to the back line and looking for the center forward Gilberto in the crosses. Well posted, the defense of Palmeiras drove away all opposing attacks.

Palmeiras controls the middle and game slows down

Cornered by Bahia in the opening minutes, Palmeiras soon tried to control ball possession and take away the speed of the opponent’s attack. Without creativity and with Luiz Adriano isolated among the tricolor defenders, Alviverde started to exchange passes in midfield and the match ended up being slow, with little space for both teams.

Bahia presses and stops in Jailson

After the break, Bahia came back more connected in the field and occupied the defense area of ​​Palmeiras. Full-backs Nino Paraíba and Matheus Bahia were very active and created good chances for Danilo and Gilberto to almost open the scoring at Fonte Nova. The duo stopped at the hands of goalkeeper Jailson, who palmed both submissions.

Kuscevic and Gabriel Menino worry

Coach Abel Ferreira has two concerns for the season’s sequel. Defender Kuscevic was substituted at half-time due to a discomfort in the adductor muscle of his right thigh. Minutes later, it was Gabriel Menino’s turn to twist his ankle and be removed from the team.

Reckless, Wesley is expelled

The final minutes were of apprehension for the people of Palmeiras. In a game of ball, forward Wesley raised his foot a lot, hit the opponent’s face and received the direct red card. Aware of his recklessness, the Verdão striker didn’t even complain about the referee’s decision.

upcoming games

Bahia has an appointment on Saturday (16), at 9 pm (GMT), against América-MG, in Belo Horizonte. Palmeiras will return to the field next Sunday, at 4 pm, to face Internacional at Allianz Parque.

DATASHEET:

BAHIA 0x0 Palmeiras

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 26th round

Date: 10/12/2021 (Tuesday)

Schedule: 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Local: Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima (RS)

Yellow cards: Juan Ramírez, Ronaldo César, Lucas Mugni and Daniel (Bahia); Kuscevic and Ron (Palm trees)

Red cards: Wesley (Palm Trees)

Goals: –

Bahia: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba (Renan Guedes), Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Daniel (Rodriguinho), Patrick, Raí (Rodallega), Lucas Mugni and Juninho Capixaba; Gilberto (Ronaldo César). Technician: Guto Ferreira.

Palm trees: Jailson; Gabriel Menino (Wesley), Kuscevic (Renan), Luan and Jorge; Patrick de Paula (Danilo Barbosa) and Felipe Melo; Dudu (Matheus Fernandes), Raphael Veiga and Rony; Luiz Adriano (Deyverson). Technician: Abel Ferreira.