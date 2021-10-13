Jardim do Mulato re-enacts restrictive measures after the increase in covid-19 cases

The municipality of Jardim do Mulato once again enacted new restrictive measures aimed at combating covid-19 in the municipality. Municipal decree No. 071/2021 provides for exceptional sanitary measures to be adopted from October 10th to 31st, 2021.

DECREE

Channel 121 had already published a first-hand article warning of the increase in the number of cases of the disease in the city, which currently has 34 active covid-19 cases, according to the update data from the latest bulletin released by the secretariat of Municipal Health.

According to the Decree, all activities involving agglomeration are suspended, such as: cultural events, sports and social activities, the operation of any establishments that promote festive activities, in public or private spaces, in closed or open environments, with or no ticket sales.

See the measures to be taken from October 10th to 31st:

– bars, restaurants, trallers, cafeterias, cafeterias, changing rooms and similar from October 10th to 31st, 2021 can only function in the delivery mode;

– commerce in general, including bakeries, may be open until 5 pm;

– the permanence of people in open public spaces for collective use, is subject to strict obedience to the specific protocols of hygienic-sanitary measures of the State and Municipal Sanitary Surveillance, especially regarding the mandatory use of masks, minimum social distance and the time of prohibition of movement of people determined by the Decree;

– temples and churches will be able to function, being observed the limited public of up to 10% of its capacity;

– between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am, from October 10th to 31st, 2021, the movement of people in public spaces, or in private spaces and roads equivalent to public roads, is prohibited, except for extremely necessary displacements;

– it is determined that there will be no stoppage of medical services/attendance at the UBS and Health Posts of the Municipality during the term of the decree;

– health surveillance inspectors with the support of the Military Police must observe and adopt inspection of health standards, as well as carry out warnings, application of fines and sanctions stipulated in the decree;

– sanitary surveillance inspectors are determined with the support of the Military Police, who reinforce the inspection throughout the municipality during the period of validity of the Decree, in relation to the following prohibitions:

– agglomeration of people;

– consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places or public circulation;

– movement of people between 12:00 am and 5:00 am, who do not fall into a situation of extreme need.

Other measures:

– parties (including birthdays, weddings, religious events and the like) in open or closed environments are prohibited;

– in the event of non-compliance with the provisions of the Decree, individuals and legal entities are subject to the application of infractions, without prejudice to the adoption of administrative measures such as apprehension, interdiction, cancellation of license and the use of police force, as well as liability criminal for characterizing a crime against public health.