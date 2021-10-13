In 2021, Jeep launched two super novelties for the domestic market, the new Compass 2022 and the Commander, seven-seat SUV of the brand. However, it does not stop there and she continues working at a fast pace to present another release to the national market.

We are talking about the Jeep Renegade, a compact SUV that is a sales success and will receive another facelift soon, focused on the front and different from the previous change, something deeper in the rear. Our friend and collaborator Bruno Arthur, from Mundo Drive blog, masterfully spotted a unit of the model in the Pernambuco city of Gravatá and detailed some things that were only speculated up until then.

The model in question is a Trailhawk, a top-of-the-range version of the Renegade, bringing an orange color that was part of the color palette in the early years of manufacture. Even camouflaged, we can see that the front still brings LED headlights with DRL around, but this time without the projector that is part of the current line. We can expect more changes to the bumper and horizontal fog lights.

The side apparently doesn’t have as many changes, except for new 17-inch wheels for the version, a change that should also be in the other options of the Renegade. On the sides of the bumpers we can see the presence of sensors for park assist, an item that returns to the SUV. The rear brings a very interesting novelty: adoption of new lamps entirely in LED and with a redesigned interior, but without losing the identity already known in the Renegade.

The interior had already been spotted on another occasion, but Bruno Arthur went straight to focus once again and through the photos we can see the brand’s new steering wheel that was debuted at Compass, as well as the 7-inch digital cluster inherited from Fiat Toro. Multimedia center remains the same, but will undergo updates to align with the other models of the brand, receiving wireless mirroring, connectivity with Alexa, among other innovations.

Under the hood, as the journalist heard at the time when the engine was started, is the 1.3 turboflex (T270) that was launched this year, increasing rumors of the extinction of the diesel engine that equips the more expensive versions of the Renegade. In addition, the traction selector was spotted inside, that is, we will have the combination of flex and 4×4 traction, allied to the nine-speed ZF automatic transmission.

We still don’t have estimates on when the Jeep Renegade will reach the market in a renewed way, but expectations are huge for the beginning of sales and we can check the market performance.

