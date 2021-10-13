Jeep Renegade 2023 starts showing new look

Scheduled only for next year as the 2023 line, the Jeep Renegade already parades through the streets with fewer stickers hiding its updated design. The compact SUV was spotted by journalist Bruno Arthur, who managed to show not only details of the headlights and taillights, but also captured the interior, revealing the inspiration for the renewed Compass. The release is expected for the 1st quarter of next year.

The photos show the Jeep Renegade 2023 in orange, the same color that was used at the launch of the car in 2014 for the Trailhawk version. The choice of this painting was not for nothing, as the version seen by Bruno is precisely the off-road, as is clear from the existence of the front and rear bumper hooks. Although the image is in poor quality, one of the interior photos also shows the driving mode selector with five options, something that only appears in Trailhawk (the others have 4 modes).



14 Photos

One of the most obvious changes is in the headlights. The design remains the same, but Jeep will forgo projectors to use reflector technology instead. The lanterns, in turn, were completely redesigned. It still maintains the internal X-shape inside a square piece, but abandoning that 3D effect and no depth, while the arrow light became a horizontal band.

If the design on the outside doesn’t convince you that it’s the Trailhawk version, the photo of the interior makes it obvious because it has the emblem on the seats and the red finish on the doors and air vents. We can also see the new Compass steering wheel, something that was already expected. The cluster is completely off, which indicates that it will have a 7” digital instrument panel – it is possible that it uses the same one as Toro in the cheaper versions and adopt the Compass version in the more equipped configurations.

The main new feature will be under the hood. The 1.8 E.torQ engine will finally say goodbye to our market, for not meeting the new Proconve 7 emission standards. In its place, we should see the 1.0 turbo of 130 hp and 20.4 kgfm that will make its debut in the Fiat Pulse, combined with an automatic transmission of the CVT type, simulating 7 gears. It’s possible that the more expensive versions get the 185 hp 1.3 turbo that’s in the Compass and Commander, including 4×4 traction, something our sources say could happen if there’s demand, even for medium SUVs in the future.

On the other hand, despite the rumors, sources heard by Motor1.com insist that the 170 hp, 35.7 kgfm 2.0 turbodiesel will remain part of the Jeep Renegade portfolio. The share of this engine is above 10% and our source explains that it serves as a decoy for the customer, who may not even buy this version, but go to the dealership and ask about it. Furthermore, it is one of the SUV’s differentials in the category, being the only one with a diesel option.

As the Jeep Renegade 2023 already runs around with the details on display, it’s clear that the re-styling won’t take long. Due to the end of the 1.8, Stellantis is expected to launch the compact SUV as early as 2022, not to leave it in stores without the flex option. The brand itself said it did not plan to change the engine this year, so it’s no use waiting for the new thing for 2021.

Listen to Motor1.com’s podcast: