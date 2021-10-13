Jesus opens the game, uses Ronaldo as an example and reveals what he cannot bear to hear from players

Former Flamengo commander, current Benfica coach spoke at a football conference last Tuesday (12), in Lisbon

Participating in the Global Football Management, last Tuesday (12), the coach of the Benfica, Jorge Jesus, opened the game on the theme ‘pressure’ and how an athlete should manage it.

“I don’t really accept that a player talks about pressure,” he began by stating the mister, before delving into the subject and explaining the reasons that make him do it in such a way.

“A player only feels pressure if there is no pleasure, passion for what he does. If there is passion, it controls the player; if it does not exist, then pressure controls the player’s head,” continued Jesus, who even quoted Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It’s Portuguese, it’s Ronaldo. Pressure, see if he feels it. What he shows is a lot of pleasure, a lot of passion and she’s in charge. And that’s why he, if he’s healthy, will play until he’s 40 and so many years,” he finished.

In 2016, Jorge Jesus, Sporting coach at the time, shook hands with Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for Real Madrid, in a Champions League match Pedro Fiuza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After a difficult season to reassume Benfica, Jorge Jesus started well 2021-22. At eagles lead the Portuguese Championship with 21 points, one more than the Harbor.

already in Champions League, Benfica is the vice leader of group E, with four points. In the next round, face the Bayern Munchen, on October 20th, at 4 pm, at Estádio da Luz, for the 3rd round.