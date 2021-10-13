JK Rowling releases ‘Jack and the Christmas Pig’, which could become a new Harry Potter

RIO — The books by JK Rowling, the mother of Harry Potter, are always eagerly awaited. In fact, the writer knows how to tell a good story and trap her readers (of all ages) in many volumes of a saga. In “Jack eo Porquinho de Natal”, which hits bookstores worldwide today — Children’s Day in Brazil —, she shows once again that she is not lacking in writing talent, and everything indicates that she is also aware of a new type of artistic creation which, as the American critic Marjorie Perloff says, does not depend on the “originality of writing”, but on a new conception of creativity.

Perloff calls a new inventory the work of an author who elaborates it from appropriations, copies and recycling of existing artistic productions. “Jack eo Porquinho de Natal” seems to have started with this model of creation. Rowling’s book is, I would say, a mixture of the books “Alice in Wonderland” and “Alice through the Looking Glass”, by Lewis Carroll (1832-1898), with the films “Toy Story” and “Fun Mind” . In the case of Christmas, how can I not remember “A Christmas Tale”, by Charles Dickens (1812-1870), another of the author’s countrymen, whose date is decisive for a change in the protagonist’s life, an old grumpy and miserly man? Christmas also marks a new beginning in the life of Jack, the protagonist of Rowling’s adventure.

In fact, making use of preexisting works, especially by Carroll, the writer conceives a unique story, in which she prints her own signature. “Jack and the Porquinho de Natal” talks about losses, which can be as much of objects as of feelings and customs. The adventure lies in finding them again, abandoning them for good or giving them new meaning. The story begins in the real world, when a boy, Jack, metaphorically loses his father—who is separating from his mother—his schoolmates, and finally, literally, his stuffed animal, a little pig. From there, the story, which is accompanied by nine black-and-white illustrations — conventional, which don’t add much to the work, despite being signed by the award-winning Jim Field — takes place in the dream world.

indomitable language

Ah, what would a large part of children’s literature be if it weren’t for dreams (or nightmares)? Carroll, Dickens, Rowling, among many other authors, used the night and dreams to narrate their stories, which end in revelations, in the case of those written by Dickens and Rowling, or in perplexity, in the case of Alice’s books created by Carroll .

If little girl Alice runs after a rabbit, as everyone knows, Jack runs after a pig. Both end up (or fall into) a world completely different from what they know: “By saying ‘lost’, everything that was under Jack’s feet disappeared. It fell, or rather slowly sank — down where the ground should have been”.

In both books, however, the search for animals occurs for completely different reasons and circumstances. Furthermore, in Alice’s adventure, language is at all times called into question; in “Jack eo Porquinho de Natal” the language is quite clear, with very few exceptions, at least this is the impression when reading Ryta Vinagre’s translation.

It is also worth remembering that in Carroll’s book there is a criticism of the moral teachings preached inside and outside the school. The lesson that is drawn from them would be, perhaps, that language is indomitable and is always changing, which makes our perception of the world change as well. In Rowling’s book, on the contrary, a moral lesson is imposed at every moment, even if indirectly. When Jack asks what Principles are, to name some characters, they answer together: “We are the Things that make humans behave with honesty and decency. There, our owner… an executive… lost us one by one in search of wealth. Now he’s a rich crook. He likes money, however, he is unhappy, because he knows he was more loved and respected when he still had us”.

In Rowling’s book, however, there is a very funny character, the Compass, who, like the Duchess of Alice in Wonderland, can’t pass on any teaching, as everything she says in her own language also doesn’t seem to make sense:

“And I can tell you a story with morals, if they wish.

“Oh yes, please,” said the Christmas Pig, out of breath.

“Once there were three compasses,” she said, “one big, one medium, and one tiny one.” the big one led the way up a mountain, the medium one led a boat across the sea, but the little one fell into an overgrown area. And the moral of the story is: ‘Never amifffade with a radish.’

For fans of Rowling, the saga of Jack and his piggy could perhaps follow that of Harry Potter. In this case, it would be a kind of Substitute, another character in the book: “Yes. Substitutes sometimes work, sometimes they don’t,” explains a corkscrew. “Jack and the Christmas Pig” has everything to work as a replacement and seems ready for a sequel. We will see.

Author: J.K. Rowling. Illustrations: Jim Field. Publishing company: Rocco. Translation: Ryta Vinegar. Pages: 320. Price: BRL 59.90. Price: Excellent.

* Dirce Waltrick do Amarante is the author, among others, of “As antennas do caracol; Notes on Children’s Literature” and “Little Library for Children: A Reading Guide for Parents and Teachers”