João Gomes, at a concert in Maranhão, surprises fans after being taken by surprise; check the reason

Top Stories

Sarah Poncio shares amazing photo sequences of the kids

This Tuesday, the 12th columnist “Paullo Rossi”, informed about what happened to João Gomes. O singer went to do a show in the interior of Maranhão, but something he didn’t expect happened.

The singer was taken by surprise by the show’s contractor in which he would have left without paying for the event that would be included, but despite what happened the singer surprised his fans.

The Pernambuco native, who has been successful in his musical career, considered the king of the pisseiro, did not mind, and performed the show out of respect for everyone who attended the venue.

The followers praised the boy who, despite what happened, remained in place. “At least he was considerate of the fans,” said a follower. “This boy, in addition to being very talented, is very humble, he deserves every success”, said another follower.

See here: Thammy Miranda’s cock implant reverberates on Instagram, check out the details in the video

According to what was learned from the band’s administrators, there will be a “re-evaluation of the contracting party for any region, as he did not honor the commitment, damaging the event”.

Learn a little more about João Gomes’ career

João Fernando Gomes Valério, better known as João Gomes, was born on July 31, 2002. He is a singer and composer of forró and piseiro.

João Gomes started his musical career a short time ago, and is already successful and surprising his fans with his charisma. O singer recently went viral on Tiktok with the song “My Piece of Sin”.

João mentioned that he would have downloaded the app to follow his friends, but decided to post a video with a choreography. Thus, it began to be played by TikTok users.

Also check out:Patrícia Poeta shares the gift received from the singer Daniel on Instagram

“I really count on my God who is in heaven” 🕊🙇🏻‍♂️

Hello mamaeee hello grandma i was at globooo

And I’m very happy…thank God

“It even feels like I’m living a dream…” Praise be to you, My Father…

All honor and all glory to you❤️🕊🙌🏼

Check out the João Gomes photo gallery here Prev

1 In 6

Next joão gomes/ Instagram reproduction joão gomes/ Instagram reproduction joão gomes/ Instagram reproduction joão gomes/ Instagram reproduction joão gomes/ Instagram reproduction joão gomes/ Instagram reproduction

See now: João Guilherme, son of the singer Leonardo, takes on an affair with the model Duda Reis