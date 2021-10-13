João Guilherme, son of the countryman Leonardo, makes bombastic revelations about his father

– Continues after the announcement –



João Guilherme, son of the sertanejo Leonardo, is getting talked about on the web this Wednesday (13). This is due to the fact that, while chatting with Matheus Mazzafera, the actor ended up making great revelations about his father.

When asked by Matheus Mazzafera when Leonardo would accept the invitation to record with him, João Guilherme revealed that Danilo Gentili and Eliana ask the same question. In addition, without hesitation, he stated that the countryman would not leave the house to make the recording.

+ João Guilherme, son of the countryman Leonardo, gets an unusual tattoo on his arm: “what is this?”

– Continues after the announcement –

João Guilherme also revealed that Leonardo left home to record only for the Faustão Program. Finally, answering the game tag, the actor confessed that he would ask his father to go out and have a drink somewhere. According to the young man, Leonardo loves to drink with his friends and family.

Check out the full video of João Guilherme’s participation in Matheus Mazzafera’s program below. Also, be sure to check all the comments that are being left on the game in question.

– Continues after the announcement –



+ Son of the countryman Leonardo, João Guilherme appeals: ‘Wanted’

It is worth remembering that João Guilherme has already generated many comments here at Área Vip. On the occasion, he arrived accompanied at one of the events of Virginia Fonseca, his sister-in-law, soon after announcing the end of his relationship with Jade Picon.

+ Romance between João Guilherme, son of the countryman Leonardo, and Bruna Marquezine is pointed out on the web