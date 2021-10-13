John Paul I, the pope who reigned for 34 days, will be beatified

O Pope John Paul I, who held the post for just 34 days in 1978, will be beatified by the Catholic Church, the Vatican said on Wednesday (13).

A statement says that Pope Francis passed a decree recognizing a miracle attributed to the intercession of the late Italian pope, whose birth name was Albino Luciani.

“Pope Francis, upon receiving Cardinal Marcello Semeraro in audience this Wednesday morning (13), authorized the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to promulgate the decree that recognizes a miracle attributed to the intercession of John Paul I.”

John Paul I was elected on 26 August 1978 to succeed Paul VI and died unexpectedly on 28 September.

Pope John Paul II succeeded him and 1978 was recorded in Church history as “the year of the three popes”.

The sudden death of John Paul I led to several books alleging conspiracy theories involving murder and poisoning.

The theories, however, were denied by the Church and it is believed that he died of a heart attack in his sleep. John Paul I was 65 years old.

John Paul I was found lifeless by the sister who brought breakfast to his room each morning and was known for one of the shortest pontificates in the history of the Church.

“In just a few weeks of his pontificate, he entered the hearts of millions of people, for his simplicity, his humility, his words in defense of the poor and his evangelical smile,” recalled the Vatican.

‘Inexplicable’ cure for an 11-year-old girl

The miracle in the case of John Paul I is believed to be the inexplicable healing of an 11-year-old girl in Buenos Aires.

According to the Vatican, the girl was suffering from “severe acute inflammatory encephalopathy, refractory malignant epileptic disease, septic shock.”

At the time, the clinical picture was considered very serious and “characterized by numerous daily epileptic seizures and a septic state caused by bronchopneumonia”.

The initiative to call Pope John Paul I was taken by the pastor of the parish to which the hospital belonged, says the Vatican.

The next step is just to wait for the date, which will be fixed by Pope Francis. The Catholic Church teaches that only God performs miracles, but that the saints – believed to be with God in heaven – intercede on behalf of the people who pray to them.

