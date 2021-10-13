Jorge Jesus sees change in Brazil after playing at Flamengo: “Tactics as important as technique” | Flamengo

The 2019 Flamengo is still alive in the memory of Jorge Jesus. Speaker at a sports management event in Portugal, the current Benfica coach recalled his time at the Rio de Janeiro club and said he believed he helped in a change of understanding in Brazilian football during his time in Rio de Janeiro.

– The Brazilian player, when he has possession of the ball, does not worry. He knows how to live with the ball, regardless of whether he has one, two or three players scoring. Living with the ball has always been more important than other aspects of the game. But you have to know how to play without the ball. Brazilian players were not so familiar with the game without the ball. That the tactics are as important as the technical part. It took a lot of work to make them understand. Without vanity, this began to change after our visit to Brazil – said Jesus in a lecture at Global Football Management.

1 of 2 Jorge Jesus currently runs Benfica — Photo: AFP Jorge Jesus currently commands Benfica — Photo: AFP

The Portuguese coach explained what he tried to do during his time at Flamengo. In charge of the Rio de Janeiro club, he won the Libertadores and the 2019 Brazilian Championship, in addition to the Supercopa do Brasil, the Recopa Sudamericana and the 2020 Carioca Championship.

– What we tried to get across when we were at Flamengo is that the team needed to play more connected, closer and more compact. This made our game faster. Here in Europe players notice that there is less time and space to think. In Brazil there is more space, but that is changing over time. It’s no longer just tactical positioning, there’s a lot of pressure on who has the ball, but whether it’s a catch or not, Brazilian players have a lot of individual talent. And sometimes there is no tactic that resists individual talent – he added.