Juju Salimeni is dating a businessman and bodybuilder athlete; see photos | gossip from the famous

Instagram Juju Salimeni appears in photo with new boyfriend

Juju Salimeni’s love life is very good, thank you. The muse has a new boyfriend and both are enjoying a vacation in Cancun, Mexico, with a group of friends. Now, the identity of the new affair has been revealed.

Juju is dating bodybuilding entrepreneur and athlete Diogo Basaglia, who is better known in the industry as Basa. His identity was disclosed in the Instagram storis of model Mayara Brito, who posted a photo with all her friends present on a yacht. Behind Juju, hugging her, was Basa.

In recent days, the ex-panicat had posted that she was very well followed in a story, in which she posted that she was dancing hugging someone. However, she didn’t show her boyfriend’s face to her followers and created an atmosphere of mystery about who would have won her heart. See the pictures.

Last week, Juju was asked on the social network about her relationship with Felipe Franco, from whom she divorced in 2019 after discovering betrayals. At the time, she had depression. Recently, Felipe took up a relationship with volleyball player Keyla Alves.

In the stories, Juju said that she wouldn’t have stayed in the relationship for so long if the situation was happening today. “It’s no use punching the point of a knife or fighting when the relationship has already become toxic for both of them,” he said.