Juliette appears at a dinner in Pernambuco with producer Daniel Trovejani, named as her new affair

Juliette spent Monday night, the eve of the holiday, glued to producer Daniel Trovejani, named as her new affair. The two were photographed while enjoying a dinner at a Japanese restaurant in Petrolina, in the interior of Pernambuco.

This afternoon, the woman from Paraíba posted a video on her Instagram profile saying goodbye to the region, where she recorded a new campaign (detail: with the same clothes she appears at the dinner).

Juliette records new campaign in Petrolina Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Rumors of the romance between the two started about two months ago, after they were photographed full of cuddles on a boat ride in Rio. Soon after, Daniel and Juliette were seen together again at a dinner with the influencer Camila Coutinho and her husband her, reinforcing the rumors.

Daniel Trovejani and ex-fiancée Priscilla Moura a few days before the speedboat ride with Juliette

Daniel Trovejani is a businessman, partner and ex of singer Anitta. His engagement to model and student Priscilla Moura came to an end a few days after the speedboat ride photos, when the “BBB 21” champion was photographed with him.

Juliette says goodbye to Petrolina, where she is with Daniel Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Juliette with Daniel Trovejani in Petrolina, Pernambuco Photo: reproduction/ instagram