Kenya Olympic star, world record holder, found stabbed to death at home

Kenyan runner Agnes Jebet Tirop, 25, current world record holder of 10,000 meters, was found dead with a knife in the abdomen on Wednesday at her home in the town of Iten, Kenya.
Tirop was found lifeless by neighbors after they noticed an argument last night. The main suspect in the crime is her husband, a police officer who is missing.
The Kenya Athletics Federation has issued a note confirming Tirop’s death and saying it is looking into the circumstances of the case. The organization said that the country had lost “a gem” and “one of the fastest rising giants”.
“This afternoon, we were very concerned to learn about the untimely death of 10,000 meter world bronze medalist Agnes Jebet Tirop. Tirop was found dead in her home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband. details about his death,” the entity said. “Kenya lost a gem that was one of the fastest rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to its attractive performances on the track,” he said.
In addition to being the world record holder in the 10,000 meters among women, Tirop was the world bronze medalist in the 5,000m in 2019. The athlete finished fourth in the 5,000m event at the Tokyo Olympic Games. She also won the 2015 Senior Cross Country Championship, in which she made history by being the second youngest to step onto the podium in the competition’s sport.
The Kenyan broke the world record of 10,000 m on September 12, 2021. The athlete recorded a time of 30:01 to reduce 28 seconds from the previous record in the women’s event, conquered by Asmae Leghzaoui, from Morocco, in 2002.