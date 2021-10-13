Kenya Olympic star, world record holder, found stabbed to death at home

Kenyan runner Agnes Jebet Tirop, 25, current world record holder of 10,000 meters, was found dead with a knife in the abdomen on Wednesday at her home in the town of Iten, Kenya.

Hockey:The only unvaccinated one of the team contracts Covid, develops myocarditis and stops indefinitely

Tirop was found lifeless by neighbors after they noticed an argument last night. The main suspect in the crime is her husband, a police officer who is missing.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Marcelo Veiga, Renê Weber and Jorginho were some of the victims of Covid-19 Photo: Photo montage Marcelo Veiga. São Bernardo technician died in December last year, aged 56, after being hospitalized Photo: Divulgação/Portuguesa/Twitter Silva Batuta. Former Flamengo died at age 80 Photo: Guilherme Pinto / Agência O Globo Leopold Luque. 1978 world champion with Argentina died aged 71 Photo: AFP Cleber Arado. At the age of 48, the former Coritiba striker was another to lose the battle to Covid-19 Photo: Divulgação/Coritiba René Weber. In December 2020, Botafogo coach and former assistant lost the fight to illness at the age of 59 Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Paul Slim. President of Chapecoense died aged 58 Photo: Marcio Cunha/Chapecoense Jorge. For 40 years at Flamengo, a masseuse did not resist complications and died at the age of 68 Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Mauro Sampaio, the Maurão. Botafogo driver died at age 63, in January Photo: Divulgação/Botafogo Former pivot Ruth de Souza, champion of the Pan de Havana (1991) with the Brazilian basketball team, died at the age of 52, in April 2021 Photo: Brazilian Basketball Confederation São Silvestre champion, Roseli Machado died at the age of 52, in April 2021 Photo: Publicity Swiss, former national volleyball player in three Olympics and Botafogo, died on April 21, 2021 Photo: Twitter Botafogo

The Kenya Athletics Federation has issued a note confirming Tirop’s death and saying it is looking into the circumstances of the case. The organization said that the country had lost “a gem” and “one of the fastest rising giants”.

Criticized performance:‘Everything passes’, says Neymar after being evaluated by a French newspaper as the worst of the PSG in defeat

“This afternoon, we were very concerned to learn about the untimely death of 10,000 meter world bronze medalist Agnes Jebet Tirop. Tirop was found dead in her home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband. details about his death,” the entity said. “Kenya lost a gem that was one of the fastest rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to its attractive performances on the track,” he said.

In addition to being the world record holder in the 10,000 meters among women, Tirop was the world bronze medalist in the 5,000m in 2019. The athlete finished fourth in the 5,000m event at the Tokyo Olympic Games. She also won the 2015 Senior Cross Country Championship, in which she made history by being the second youngest to step onto the podium in the competition’s sport.

A year and a half stop:Chapecoense CPI prepares return and Bolivian sights arrested for authorizing flight

The Kenyan broke the world record of 10,000 m on September 12, 2021. The athlete recorded a time of 30:01 to reduce 28 seconds from the previous record in the women’s event, conquered by Asmae Leghzaoui, from Morocco, in 2002.