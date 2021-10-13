Kim Kataguiri is criticized for associating series with socialism

Congressman Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) was criticized on social media after posting on his official Instagram account associating Netflix’s “Round 6” series with socialism.

The South Korean production set an audience record and became the most watched series in the history of the American platform, after being tuned in 111 million homes.

“Round 6” is about a group of marginalized and indebted characters who enter a children’s game competition to earn R$208 million. If they are eliminated, they pay with their lives.

“I wanted to write a story that was an allegory, a fable about capitalist society, something that showed extreme competition,” director Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety magazine.

The publication posted by the congressman says: “Round 6 is like socialism. Money fell from the sky. The government controls the food. You are watched 24 hours a day. If you don’t obey, you are shot. Half a dozen people control everything and enjoy themselves at the expense of the people.”

In the comments, the deputy was criticized for the post. “It was badmouthing communism and ended up describing capitalism,” commented an Instagram user. The series literally describes capitalism!” warned another.

“It looks more like a capitalist system, people fighting to stay alive with debt, while other people control everything and offer more money to do oddities in exchange for entertainment!” wrote another.