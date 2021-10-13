Know the origin of the surname you became famous with

Aline Campos presented herself publicly with a new surname, leaving behind the artistic identity for which she was known. But where did she get the Strikethrough if this name isn’t on her birth certificate? The reason is simple.

The model and actress was married to Rodrigo Riscado, from whom she separated in 2015 after seven years of marriage. The last name, therefore, was directly related to the ex with whom Aline has a child, Nathan.

She maintained a good relationship with Rodrigo after the breakup and this is so true that he was still her manager until recently. Once, in an Instagram post, Rodrigo commented on how he preserved his friendship with his ex.

Several other points such as respect are necessary, but our main secret is our common goal of loving and protecting with all our strength, overcoming all challenges and overcoming all differences to care for and protect our little gift from God that is the Nathan, our son. — Rodrigo Riscado, businessman and ex-husband of Aline Campos.

Aline Campos with her ex-husband, businessman Rodrigo Riscado. Image: Reproduction/Instagram

After the end of the marriage, Aline dated actor Felipe Roque, with whom she stayed for three years. Even apart, the two were still shipped by fans as a couple. Since 2019, the actress has not publicly assumed a new relationship.

Aline Campos dated actor Felipe Roque for three years. Image: Reproduction/Instagram/aline_scratched

The peak with Faustão

Aline Campos built a relatively successful career with the surname she now rejects. She became known, mainly, as the Dancer of Faustão between 2011 and 2014. She stood out in the program and had her departure announced by Faustão himself.

“Today is Aline’s farewell! She leaves Faustão’s ballet and will start her program on the internet. It will certainly be the same success,” said the presenter at the time.

Aline Campos was part of ‘Domingão do Faustão’ and had her farewell announced on the air by the presenter. Image: Reproduction/Instagram

As Riscado, she also made the program “Pânico na Band” and acted in soap operas, such as “Topíssima” (2019), on Record TV. It was for this soap opera, by the way, that it went viral with the meme “Aline Riscado died?” — in fact, it was her character in the plot who had died and viewers had confused fiction with real life.

beer commercial star

In addition to soap operas and TV shows, Aline was also successful as a poster girl for the beer brand Itaipava and shone at Carnaval as drum queen of Unidos de Vila Isabel.

Aline Campos with the costumes for the rehearsal at Unidos da Vila Isabel. Image: Playback/ Instagram

Now, like Aline Campos, she foresees a new phase. “I live a moment of greater transformation, in every way in my life, and the certainty and courage to return to my original name, follows the flow of my learning and evolution as a human being on Earth”.