Kyrie Irving dismissed for refusing Covid-19 vaccine | Sport



Kyrie Irving is involved in Covid-19 vaccination controversy – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 10/12/2021 4:19 PM

The NBA “novela” involving Kyrie Irving gained an important new chapter this Tuesday. The player was dismissed by the Brooklyn Nets board for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine. According to the New York franchise, he will be sidelined as long as he cannot normally play every NBA game.

“Given the evolution of the situation and after careful deliberation, we have decided that Kyrie Irving will not play or train with the team until he is eligible to be a full season participant. Kyrie has made a personal choice and we respect her individual right to choose. Choice restricts your ability to be a full-time member of the team and we will not allow any member of our team to participate with only partial availability,” the team said in a statement.

The controversy surrounding Irving is due to the player’s refusal to reveal whether he was vaccinated or not. This was already preventing him from playing Nets games at home, because of restrictions imposed by New York City.

An American city law states that unvaccinated people cannot participate in large events indoors. Initially, coach Steve Nash ruled out the player’s presence in home matches. Now this embezzlement will extend to all games. The NBA regular season will start on the 19th of this month.

“It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values ​​of unity and sacrifice. Our goals for the championship and the season have not changed, and to achieve those goals every member of our organization must look to We are excited about the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make Brooklyn proud,” concludes the Brooklyn Nets statement.

Irving has already lost the team’s first three games in preseason. It will also be out of the fourth and last game, this Thursday. Title contenders, the Nets will make their season debut on the 19th, against current NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks away from home.