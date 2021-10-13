Kyrie Irving is removed from the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Brooklyn Nets’ decision to oust Kyrie Irving for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine was announced on Tuesday by general manager Sean Marks

O Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that the shipowner Kyrie Irving was removed from the team and will not be able to participate in training and games of the NBA for not having been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement was made by general manager from the New York team, Sean Marks.

“Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right. However, his choice currently restricts him from being a member full-time of the team, and we will not allow any athlete to play part-time for the team,” said Marks.

“It is imperative that we continue to build the chemistry of our team, but at the same time, we are faithful to our values, which are unity and sacrifice for the team,” he added.

“Our goal of pursuing the title next season hasn’t changed, and to achieve that goal, every member of our organization must paddle in the same direction,” he prodded.

“We are excited about the start of the season and we are looking forward to having a great campaign that everyone in the Brooklyn neighborhood is proud of,” he added.

New York State vaccination rules require a person to have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be allowed into gyms.

This includes, for example, Barclays Center, home of the Nets, and Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks operate.

US law prevents the Brooklyn Nets from publicly disclosing whether Kyrie Irving was vaccinated or not.

Kyrie Irving during NBA preseason game with Brooklyn Nets Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

However, the team’s statement on Tuesday is a clear indication that the shipowner has not complied with New York State vaccination requirements.