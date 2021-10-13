Kyrie Irving would not have been vaccinated ‘in protest for those who lost their jobs’, says website

Brooklyn Nets point guard was even removed this Tuesday until he was able to play all the games in NY

This Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that he will not have Kyrie Irving until the shipowner has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and, therefore, is unable to participate in the team’s home games.

Under New York health regulations, the shipowner can train with the team because the Nets training center is a “public building”, but cannot enter the Barclays Center, home of Brooklyn, because he is not vaccinated. Non-vaccination and Kyrie’s position on the issue have been a major controversy in the NBA.

The best of the NBA you follow through ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

An article from the site The Athletic, signed by reporter Shams Charania, published on Tuesday, brings Kyrie Irving’s perspective on the situation. According to the report, the Brooklyn Nets shipowner did not get the vaccine “because he was upset with people who lost their jobs because of the impositions on COVID-19”.

According to sources close to the player, this was the justification given by the shirt 11 to his teammates and, for him, not getting vaccinated “it’s about a much bigger fight than what happens on the court”.

“Kyrie wants to be the voice of those who have no voice,” said a source close to the athlete. With the decision not to take the vaccine and, later, the withdrawal by the Nets, Kyrie Irving could set aside more than U$ 200 million (about R$ 1.1 billion).

Kyrie Irving at Nets play in 2021 playoffs getty

The player will forfeit a $16 million salary bonus for not playing the season and must not have his contract renewed. The stipulated amounts of a possible renewal were US$ 186 million.