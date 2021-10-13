Lakers loses to Warriors on Big 3 debut in Los Angeles

lakers_lose_to_warriors_at_the_big_3_debut_at_los_angeles

For the first time in preseason, the Lakers Big 3 was complete on court with LeBron, Davis and Westbrook in a match against the Warriors on Tuesday night. But still, the team failed to win its first victory, despite having faced a Warriors without Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

The Lakers were defeated 111-99 and now have a 0-5 campaign before the regular season starts next week.

The team performed well in the first 24 minutes, but everything fell apart from there. Pitching stopped falling in the third period, and the Warriors once again took advantage of that.

About the Big 3, Davis did better among them being the goalkeeper with 20 points and a good use of 7-12, in addition to six rebounds. With each game Davis seems more at ease, and showed even more when he had LeBron and Rondo as his only former teammates on the court.

LeBron finished the night with 17 points in a 7-16 advantage. With six rebounds and four assists left, LeBron has made six turnovers and is still showing signs that he is getting rid of his offseason.

Still not showing his best basketball, Westbrook scored 10 points on 3-9 shooting. Russ, who seemed more focused on facilitating the team’s attack, had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Carmelo Anthony and Kent Bazemore, who were the other starters on the team, finished the game with 13 points and six points respectively.

In time, it is worth mentioning the presence of the young Austin Reeves. The kid has had a rough start as a Laker since the Summer League matches, specifically on his pitch, but he’s always been making pretty interesting preseason plays at both ends of the court. He scored 10 points, gave three assists, and even had two steals. The rookie looks more confident with each game, which will be key to a long season with the Lakers.

The Lakers now have one more preseason game against the Kings this Thursday, and will debut in the regular season on the 19th against the Warriors in Los Angeles.

