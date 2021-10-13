Lamar consolidates as a passer and carries the Ravens into the NFL | football

Since arriving in the NFL, selected in the first round of the draft in 2018, Lamar Jackson has had to deal with prejudices. Whether on social media or in expert statements, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback heard that he “can’t pass” and should “be running back”. But in 2021 it has been trying to silence these criticisms.

Baltimore’s win over the Indianapolis Colts by a 31-25 turnaround was the coronation of one of the best NFL passers so far this season. Against the Colts, No. 8 hit 37 of 43 attempted passes for 442 yards and 4 touchdowns.

1 of 2 Lamar Jackson in action against the Indianapolis Colts — Photo: Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Lamar Jackson in action against the Indianapolis Colts — Photo: Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As a result, Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to score at least 400 yards with 85% of passes attempted in a game. in the season, QB is 5th in total air yards (1519), ahead of Mahomes, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray, and has the second best average yardage per pass attempt (9.1), behind only Stafford and Murray (9.2).

NFL Air Yard Leaders QUARTERBACK AIR YARDS 1- Tom Brady 1,767 2- Derek Carr 1,605 3- Matthew Stafford 1,587 4- Justin Herbert 1,576 5- LAMAR JACKSON 1,519

Even though he was elected MVP in the 2019-2020 season, Lamar continued to suffer criticism about his performance as a passer, especially after having a performance drop the following year.

“This is barbaric [dizer que Lamar não sabe passar]. It’s like saying the water is dry,” said Ravens wide receiver James Proche.

But the success in throwing the ball didn’t stop the Ravens quarterback from continuing to do the damage running. While he is one of the league’s best passers, Jackson is also 8th in total yards run and has the 3rd best average yardage per run (6.1) in the NFL..

“Lamar has so many problems passing and running with the ball. Either you attack, and he escapes and runs, or you wait and give him time for a long pass. He has a lot of problems,” said Denver Broncos’ LB Von Miller .

Despite college success in Louisville, Lamar came under suspicion for the NFL draft process. During auditions and meetings, many teams wanted him to audition as a wide receiver. Felicia Jones, mother and businesswoman, and the player himself stamped their foot and refused the attempt to change position.

Even at the Combine, Lamar did not participate in the 40-yard run and took only the quarterback skill tests, as a signal for teams to focus on his quality as a passer in addition to his athletic ability. Amidst this scenario, he was only chosen in 32nd place, the fifth quarterback to have his name called, when the Baltimore Ravens rose to select him..