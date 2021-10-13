Lawyer comments legal battle between Luisa Mell and ex-husband

Attorney Marina Ruzzi, from the Feminist Network of Jurists, commented on the legal battle staged by Luisa Mell and her ex-husband, businessman Gilberto Zaborowsky.

Participating in the UOL News Afternoon, she stated that “the relationship between lawyer and client is based on trust” when talking about the resignation of Luisa’s lawyer, Angelo Carbone, who had asked for the businessman’s arrest.

What we are discussing in this arrest warrant or not is basically the non-compliance with the protective measure. She had a deferred protective measure and, according to what was disclosed, there was a breach. What is provided for in the Maria da Penha Law is the possibility of preventive detention. This is not the only measure. […] What I would highlight in this situation is that the relationship between lawyer and client is based on trust, it is very important that we talk and make it clear to clients what the possible consequences of any actions are. If the person is not aware of the consequences, including personal ones, such as the parenting they share, if somehow the person is not comfortable, the only possible measure is to deprive. considered Marina

Last Saturday (09), Luisa made an outburst about violence against women on her social networks and accused her ex-husband of wanting to destroy her reputation — but said she won’t give up on “fighting”.

About this, the lawyer also explained that proving psychological violence is usually more difficult.

Usually, what kinds of evidence do we take into account: whether they are constant attacks, such as exchanging messages, or whether the person did this in the presence of others. This is necessary proof. And an essential test would be to go through a skill that would attest that somehow this repeated conduct caused damage, and this is super complicated. Unlike a bodily injury, when we talk about violence or psychological damage, we understand that it is very difficult to identify a point that caused trauma. It’s a new crime, it’s difficult, and the women’s movement has some criticisms of it. affirmed

Moderator asked for protective measure against her ex-husband

The tension between Luisa Mell and Gilberto Zaborowsky escalated last week, when the presenter asked for an urgent protective measure against her ex-husband, to whom she was married for 10 years.

O UOL had access to the document that is being processed in secret by the Court at the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice). Luisa asks Gilberto to keep a minimum distance of 500 meters and prohibits him from entering places frequented by the presenter.

medical violence

The first time Luisa mentioned the situation involving her ex-husband was on July 19, when she confirmed that she was separating from Zaborowsky and said she had been the victim of medical violence in December 2020.

She said her dermatologist had recommended a laser for her body, as the presenter “didn’t like to put anything on so it wouldn’t look artificial”. But the professional took advantage of the presence of an anesthesiologist to perform liposuction in his armpits, without authorization, she said in an interview on the website “Na Telinha”.

The court battle includes questions about the ex’s possible participation in the surgery. Marina Ruzzi said that, if proven, this would be “clear gender violence.”

This episode is terrible. If confirmed, as she denounced, we really would be facing a clear gender violence. Somehow it would be clear that her body and her consent would be in the service of this husband. We would be talking about a crime of bodily injury in an even more serious modality. he said

Now, Luisa must choose another defender to handle the process, which is complex and involves mutual accusations, as reported by columnist Ricardo Feltrin.