Learn how childhood immunity develops and how to reduce disease risk – 10/12/2021

Fight invaders that can attack our body, spread viruses and bacteria and develop a series of diseases. No, this is not the mission of a hero in a science fiction movie, but of the immune system. It is formed by a set of organs, tissues and cells that protect us from possible infections caused by the entry of foreign agents into our body. The skin, for example, is the biggest and one of the first lines of defense.

To fulfill its function, the immune system reacts with the production of antibodies. This response is classified in two ways: the innate, which is ready from birth and is activated independently of previous contact with the invading microorganism, and the adaptive, which creates memory cells after recognition of the antigen (a foreign substance to the organism).

Therefore, older children, who have had contact with several pathogens throughout childhood, have a more efficient protection than newborns.

Image: iStock

It all starts in the uterus

Immunological maturity is part of a long process. During pregnancy, the fetus’ immunity comes from the mother’s bloodstream, and in vaginal birth the immune system comes into contact with beneficial bacteria. After birth, the responsibility lies with breast milk, especially in the first six months of life. After that period, the responsibility falls to the vaccines.

This sequence explains the changes that take place in the immune system, which will only be complete in early adolescence. But how does children’s immunity actually develop?

From birth to six months of life, the baby still does not have sufficient immunity and, therefore, is more susceptible to infections —the risk is greater when the gestational period is shorter, since the fetus is dependent on the maternal transfer of antibodies.

To develop immunity and fight bacteria, viruses and other agents, newborns fundamentally need breast milk for six months, rich in antibodies, enzymes and proteins. In addition, its composition varies with each feeding, which allows lactation to provide a nutritional diversity of immunological stimuli.

The period of six months is enough for the baby to continue throughout its growth, acquiring the capacity to promote immune tolerance and to present an adequate and progressive immune response.

Image: aquaArts studio/iStock

The role of vaccines

Once the minimum period of breastfeeding is completed, the child’s immunological development depends on science. The baby is still immature due to the natural absence of some antibodies, which do not pass through the placenta or breast milk. This is where vaccines come in.

Immunization stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies against the microorganisms present in vaccines. Therefore, compliance with the vaccination schedule is synonymous with defense, that is, it is the formation of a protective barrier that will prevent the child from being contaminated with aggressive infectious agents.

From birth to age 9, the child must be vaccinated against tuberculosis, hepatitis B, rotavirus, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, meningitis, yellow fever, measles, among others. The complete list of immunizing agents (from newborn to elderly), the indicated age and the amount of recommended doses, including booster ones, are available in the Ministry of Health’s vaccination calendar.

It is important to pay attention to the stipulated dates for each stage of life, as the child may have adverse reactions if vaccinated before the recommended period. It is worth remembering that the vaccine is a safe way to prevent diseases and prevent diseases that have already been eradicated from circulating again among the population. The immunizing agents included in the Ministry of Health calendar are available free of charge at UBSs (Basic Health Units).

Image: Getty Images

How to reduce the risk of disease

Achieving immunological maturity is the key to reducing the risk of a child becoming ill, and the most important period of development of the immune system is from gestation to the second year of life. That is, from the mother’s diet during pregnancy, through breastfeeding and feeding the baby, which must be whole, natural and rich in fiber, to vaccination and contact with other children and infectious agents.

Healthy everyday habits also help to boost your child’s immunity. Some recommendations are:

Breastfeeding for six months: breast milk is rich in antibodies and other substances that protect the baby against a variety of illnesses and infections;

Vaccination coverage: vaccines stimulate the production of antibodies and prepare the immune system to defend itself against invading agents;

Food: a diet rich in nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, strengthens the body;

Physical activity: the practice of moderate and regular exercise at school age positively influences immune maturation;

Sleep well: good sleep and stress management allow anxiety not to interfere with the proper functioning of the immune system;

Hygiene: wash your hands before taking it to your mouth, nose and eyes