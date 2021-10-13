learn how to increase your credit card limit

In the Nubank application, it is possible to request a limit increase. To do so, it is necessary to carry out a few steps. Check out.

Nubank has already become one of the credit cards most used by Brazilians and has several advantages. Fintech is one of the most popular in the country and has many services that can be accessed directly through the application. The problem is that customers complain about the low limit released, even though they have a good income.

It is possible to get a higher credit limit using some features in the application itself, which can allow the customer to request more limit. First of all, it is important to emphasize that some actions can help Nubank increase its limit faster, such as payment of bank slips on time, updating income data, among others.

Nubank: how to request a credit limit increase

In the app, it is possible to request a limit increase. To do so, it is necessary to perform the following steps:

Enter your Nubank application, go to the option “Credit card”, “Adjust limit” and “Request new maximum limit”;

It will open a green bar for you to move it to the desired value;

Generally, the request does not take long to be answered. But it is equally important to emphasize that the operator does not always observe the customer’s income and it may be that the limit is not released at that exact moment;

Another step is to pay the invoice limit in advance, which can increase the limit. In cases of payment with NuConta, the new limit can be released instantly. You will click on “Credit Card”, “Current Invoice” and “Pay”. With this, it is possible to make Nubank release a certain amount more on your invoice.

When recurring use is made and in such a way as not to delay invoice payments, the company increases the limit gradually. When using the rotating limit, delaying or splitting invoices, the customer may have a reduction in the limit.