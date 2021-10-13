Learn the symptoms and how to prevent Nipah virus, which could cause the next pandemic

Nipah is a virus that belongs to the family Paramyxoviridae and is responsible for Nipah’s disease. The pathogen can be transmitted through direct contact with fluid or excrement from infected bats, or through person-to-person contact.

This disease was first identified in 1999 in Malaysia, but has already been seen in other countries such as Singapore, India and Bangladesh, and leads to the appearance of flu-like symptoms. The signs of the condition can progress quickly and result in serious neurological complications that can be life-threatening.

Mortality from infection is 50%: researchers believe that if the virus evolves into a more transmissible form, it could be responsible for causing the next pandemic.

Main symptoms

In some cases, Nipah virus infection may be asymptomatic or lead to mild flu-like symptoms that disappear after 3 to 14 days.

In the case of infections in which symptoms appear, they appear between 10 to 21 days after contact with the virus, being the main ones;

Muscle pain;

Encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain;

Disorientation;

Nausea;

Fever;

Headache;

Decrease in mental functions, which can progress to coma within 24 to 48 hours.

Symptoms of Nipah virus infection can evolve rapidly, resulting in life-threatening complications, such as seizures, personality disorders, respiratory failure or deadly encephalitis, which occur as a consequence of chronic brain inflammation and damage caused. by the virus.

How is the diagnosis made

The diagnosis of Nipah virus infection must be made by the infectologist or general practitioner based on the initial assessment of the signs and symptoms presented. Special exams to isolate the virus and serology to confirm the infection and, thus, start the most appropriate treatment may be indicated.

In addition, the physician may indicate the performance of imaging tests to assess the severity of the disease, and computed tomography or computed tomography is recommended.

How is the treatment done

So far, there is no specific treatment for Nipah virus infection. However, the physician may indicate supportive measures according to the severity of the disease: rest, hydration, mechanical ventilation or symptomatic treatment may be recommended.

Some in vitro studies are being done with the antiviral ribavirin, however, there is no evidence that the drug would have activity against the disease in humans. Animal monoclonal antibody studies are also being carried out, but there are still no conclusive results. Furthermore, there is no vaccine to prevent this infection.

As it is an emerging virus with the potential to become endemic, Nipah is on the World Health Organization (WHO) priority list for identifying drugs that could be used in the treatment of the disease and developing vaccines for prevention .

Prevention of Nipah Infection

As there is still no effective treatment against the Nipah virus and a vaccine that can be applied as a form of prevention, it is important that some measures to reduce the risk of infection and transmission of the disease are followed, such as:

Avoid contact with potentially infected animals, especially bats and pigs;

Avoid the consumption of possibly infected animals, especially when they are not properly cooked;

Avoid contact with fluids and excrement from animals and/or people infected with the Nipah virus;

Hand hygiene after coming into contact with animals;

Wearing masks and/or gloves when in contact with a person infected with the Nipah virus.

In addition, hand washing with soap and water is essential to eliminate infectious agents that may be present in the hand and prevent disease transmission.

With information from the Tua Saúde portal.