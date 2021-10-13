Leaving Inter, Guerrero travels to Germany for knee treatment, striker’s brother tells newspaper | International

While manager Vinícius Prattes discusses details to settle the termination with Inter, Paolo Guerrero traveled to Europe. the center forward went to Germany to undergo treatment on her right knee, who insists on bothering you.

The information came from the newspaper El Bocón, in Peru. The newspaper interviewed shirt 9’s brother, Julio “Coyote” Rivera, who confirmed Guerrero’s venture to the Old Continent to get rid of the pain.

– I haven’t talked much with my brother. What I do know is that he traveled with my mother to Germany to treat his knee, which is swollen again – Rivera tells the newspaper.

Guerrero’s right knee has been hampering Guerrero since last year, when he tore ligaments in the 2-1 defeat by Fluminense, by Brasileirão. He returned to acting this season, but the pain returned, and he needed an arthroscopy at the site.

1 of 1 Paolo Guerrero training at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Courtesy, Inter Paolo Guerrero training at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Courtesy, Inter

Guerrero started his professional career and gained prominence precisely in Germany, playing for Bayern Munich and Hamburg, between 2002 and 2012, before starting his career in Brazil, when he defended Corinthians Flamengo and Inter.

At the Gaucho club, the 37-year-old player was currently in reserve. He had another two months on the contract, but, as he would not renew the contract, he started talks with the summit to anticipate the departure from Beira-Rio.