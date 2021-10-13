Lego is committed to removing gender discrimination from its products

Lego announced plans to remove gender discrimination from its products after a study commissioned by the brand found that girls are handicapped by “unequal and restrictive” attitudes towards creativity and play.

Although the Danish toy manufacturer has not outlined specific changes in its products or marketing, it announced on Monday (11) that it is committed to ensuring that they are “free from gender discrimination and harmful stereotypes”.

The shift comes after researchers interviewed nearly 7,000 children and parents in seven countries about their views on careers, extracurricular activities and toys. The study, conducted on behalf of Lego by the Geena Davis research institute, found that 76% of parents would encourage their children to play with Lego pieces, while only 24% would do so with their daughters.

Published on UN International Girl’s Day, the report also found that parents were nearly five times more likely to encourage girls to dress up than boys, and about four times more likely to encourage girls to dance or cook and cook. to bake . On the other hand, parents were much more likely to encourage boys to play programming games or play sports.

Lego said in a press release that there is a “society need to rebuild perceptions, actions and words to support the creative empowerment of all children”.

“The benefits of creative play, such as building confidence, creativity and communication skills, are felt by all children, but we still live with old stereotypes that label activities as only suitable for a specific gender,” said Julia Goldmin, Head of Lego marketing in a statement.

Elsewhere in the study, researchers found that most parents imagined a man when asked to think about various occupations – regardless of whether they had a daughter or not. Gender bias was more pronounced when it came to professions such as engineering, where 89% of fathers and mothers portrayed it more as a male job. They were also five times more likely to think of athletes and scientists as men.

Committed to making Lego “more inclusive”, the brand also announced a new campaign entitled “Ready for Girls” that celebrates female creativity. A series of short films showcase the achievements of young girls and women, including Fatima Alkaabi, the UAE’s “youngest inventor” and 11-year-old Chelsea Phaire, who founded a charity that provides art materials to needy children in America.

Goldmin said: “We know we have a role to play in fixing this, and this campaign is one of several initiatives we are implementing to raise awareness of the problem and ensure that we make the Lego game as inclusive as possible.”

Lego has previously been criticized for reinforcing gender stereotypes. In 2011, the brand’s “Lego Friends” line was criticized for launching products for girls only with pink beauty salons and cupcake patisseries. But the brand has also championed inclusion in recent years, with a rainbow-colored LGBTQ themed ensemble called “Everyone’s Awesome” (a reference to a song from the Lego movie) hitting shelves this May.

