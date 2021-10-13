Linux Subsystem for Windows Released in Microsoft Store for Windows 11

Microsoft released this Monday (11) a preview version of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in the Microsoft Store for Windows 11 devices. The company decided to produce WSL independently of the operating system to allow for more frequent updates, independent of Windows updates.

Although it is an experimental version, the subsystem already brings several new features, such as the Linux kernel updated to version 5.10.60.1 and with WSLg, a component that allows running Linux apps on Windows itself. Before, it was a little tricky to set it up effectively, but the new version becomes part of the app, which should make everything simpler.

WSL is released in a preview version for testing (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Something to keep in mind is that this initial release does not support the original WSL 1, so any Linux distro not upgraded to WSL 2 will need the extra installation via the Settings app. It is possible, however, to use both versions simultaneously, which shouldn’t be a big problem for anyone who already deals with the open source system.

Microsoft is likely to resolve user complaints by integrating the two versions, with a focus on making WSL 2 less buggy and increasingly optimized to become a definitive release.

Android on the way?

The arrival of Subsystem could be an indication that Android apps for Windows may be just around the corner, as the feature is based on WSL. This would be a quick and effective solution to making mobile applications released in Windows 11 without needing a full OS update.

Initial tests have shown that the performance of Linux running on Windows 11 can be even faster than the native system. According to the benchmark, even within Windows, Ubuntu 20.04 and 21.10 managed to run quite satisfactorily, with superior performance in various scenarios — the same goes for Android applications.

If you want to try it, you can download the preview from WSL directly from the Microsoft Store or by clicking on this link, as long as you are on a Windows 11 device.

